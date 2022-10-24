ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97-3

Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47

An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?

You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Swap Your Smile With Great Plains Dental and 973 KKRC

Here's how you can get a smile that really brightens up a room. Swap You Smile with 973 KKRC and Great Plains Dental in Sioux Falls. To get in to win just fill out the form below. We will select a different winner every Tuesday to Swap You Smile with 973 KKRC and Great Plains Dental in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…

If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans

There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit. This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help...
BROOKINGS, SD
Mix 97-3

Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story

You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
LEOTA, MN
Mix 97-3

Looking For Halloween Spirit? Take A Look At The Scariest Town

Have you ever heard about one of the scariest towns in the country called "Salem?" Not Salem, South Dakota...It's not as scary as this historic city. You might need your magic broomstick and spell book when you travel to Salem in Massachusetts this Halloween. Goblins, ghouls, and yes witches roam this spooky town. Do you dare to explore this eerie city?
SALEM, SD
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls’ Takasaki Wins International Walleye Tournament

For those that have the pleasure to meet Ted Takasaki in person, it's no surprise that the passionate Sioux Falls professional fisherman has a lot of success at his craft. Just over a week ago, Takasaki once again proved his is at the pinnacle of his sport, as he and his fishing partner Dave Randash took home first place at the Winnipeg River Greenback Championship in Manitoba, Canada.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy