ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral

One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage. Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M. But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common...
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury

The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral

The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k

The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
The Spun

Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game

The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend. However, Bennett talked up...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
GEORGIA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy