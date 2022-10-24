Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral
One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage. Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M. But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury
The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
thecomeback.com
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k
The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
'GameDay' could boost Shedeur Sanders' Heisman bid, but Jackson State has shot at bigger prize
Let’s not make any mistakes about how big it is that ESPN’s "College GameDay" is coming to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium before Jackson State's game against Southern on Saturday. The last time "GameDay" attended an HBCU game was when North Carolina Central played against Alcorn State in 2021 in Atlanta.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend. However, Bennett talked up...
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, sets commitment date; Alabama, Auburn, LSU among top contenders
Mobile Christian School (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, is ready to make his college decision. >>> Prediction: Which school will Sterling Dixon choose: Alabama, Auburn or LSU? On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, ...
Three Texas A&M players suspended after ‘locker room incident’ at USC, reports say
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
