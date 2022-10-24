ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero

The Miami Dolphins worked out a handful of players on Tuesday, including former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. Miami worked out five players — two on defense and three on offense. Butler was the biggest name of the group. In addition to Butler, the Dolphins worked...
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Why Aren't Falcons Targeting WR Drake London More?

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London is going through some growing pains. The No. 8 overall pick saw at least six targets in his first five games, but only saw five targets in the last two weeks combined, and just one in Sunday's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. So...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers

Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
Yardbarker

Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching

The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Yardbarker

Report: Giants' Joe Schoen 'probably would like to be done' with WR Kadarius Toney

There is yet another indication that the New York Giants would move on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney sooner than later if possible. Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com wrote Wednesday that first-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen "probably would like to be done with" Toney by next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan pointed out earlier in the week, though, it's unlikely any team would give New York a noteworthy asset for the 2021 first-round draft pick who has been limited to 12 games since Week 1 last year because of numerous injury woes.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton

After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality

The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders Defense Is Heading The Wrong Direction

The bar for the Raiders defense isn’t high. Since 2007, the Raiders haven’t finished in the top 20 for scoring defense in a season. So when Patrick Graham came in this off-season as the team’s new defensive coordinator, nobody was expecting him to transform the Raiders defense into the strength of the team — they just hoped his unit would be competent. Heck, even average would be an upgrade.
Yardbarker

Young Braves Star Fires Back At Foolish Criticism

We are now down to just two teams in the MLB postseason. The Atlanta Braves, World Series champions from a season ago, are not one of the two teams remaining. They saw their title defense come to an end in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. National...
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Are Making Some Serious Changes

Some big changes are coming for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023, most notably with the coaching staff. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed that both pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert would be stepping down from their roles. Losing Maddux is a tough situation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Lakers to Start Bringing Russell Westbrook off Bench?

His first chance would be Friday vs. the Timberwolves. “That’s what I’m being told,” ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said, indicating Westbrook will indeed come off the bench the next time he plays. Also, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers very well could replace Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy