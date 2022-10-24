ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Burton says he won't be making any more Disney movies after Dumbo remake

By Lauren Milici
 4 days ago

After a long and tumultuous career with the House of Mouse, Tim Burton says he most likely won't be making another Disney film.

"My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there," Burton told Deadline . "The thing about Dumbo, is that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level."

Dumbo, released in 2019, a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's 1941 animated film, starred Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, and Danny DeVito. It was a commercial success, grossing over $353 million worldwide against a $70 million budget.

According to Deadline, Burton suggested that the was now mainly focused on Marvel, Pixar, and Stars Wars franchises – and commented that, despite his foray into the superhero world with 1989's Batman, he has no interest in making a Marvel film.

"It’s gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated. There’s less room for different types of things," he said, referring to under-the-radar individual projects. "I can only deal with one universe, l can’t deal with a multi-universe."

Tim Burton's Wednesday, a coming-of-age supernatural black comedy starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, is set to hit Netflix on November 23, 2022. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates .

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

