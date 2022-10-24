Tobin Bell will return as Jigsaw in Saw 10

Tobin Bell is set to return to the Saw franchise, reprising his iconic role of horror icon Jigsaw in Kevin Greutert's Saw 10.

"What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin," said franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules of the news. "His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film."

After a suicide attempt following his terminal cancer diagnosis, Jigsaw AKA John Kramer would go on to spend the remainder of his life 'testing' other people's will to live. Though he technically died at the end of S aw III, he would go on to serve as the posthumous antagonist of Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, and S aw 3D .

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," Burg and Koules previously stated . "And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

Bell recently played a (non-horror) villain named Leland on CBS' MacGyver and voiced Alchemy and Savitar in The CW's The Flash. Saw 10 (which currently has no official title but may end up being styled as Saw X to keep with the franchise's tradition of using Roman numerals) is set to hit theaters on October 27, 2023. It follows on from Spiral , which starred Chris Rock.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates .