Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online

Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
