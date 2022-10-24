Read full article on original website
Related
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online
Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0