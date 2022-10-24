ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pasadenanow.com

Kids Activities for the Weekend

Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. Wild California Explorers (All Ages) click for more information >>. Did you know that the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Nonprofit Helps Brighten the Holiday Season For Families in Need in Pasadena

For families in need, the holiday season can be particularly stressful and challenging. In keeping with their yearly tradition, Families Forward Learning Center, which provides free education and social services to low-income families in Pasadena, is holding its annual Adopt-a-Family program this holiday season. Community members are encouraged to donate...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Y Friends Dinner Celebrates Donors

The Caltech Y brought together more than 100 members and supporters at its quarterly Friends Dinner on Wednesday, October 15 at the Athenaeum. The event celebrates the generosity of donors and the leadership, travel, and volunteer opportunities they make possible for Caltech undergraduate and graduate students. Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Hosted by Larry Mantle, Education-Focused Panel Will Feature Nationally-Recognized Experts, Local Education Leaders

The Pasadena Educational Foundation is holding a special education-focused panel discussion featuring nationally-recognized experts and local education leaders called ED TALK with well-known radio host Larry Mantle on Wednesday, November 9 from 6;00 to 7 p.m. at Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium. The conversation between panelists Dr. Pedro Noguera, Dr. Hayin...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Find Treasures & Trivia At Weekend Rummage Sale

The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital presents its Treasures and Trivia Rummage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, at 251 South Lake Ave. in Pasadena. What the Pasadena Guild says is the “largest and longest running rummage sale in Southern California,” Treasures and Trivia features over 25,000 square feet of select goods ranging from household items to designer clothing and fine arts. The event is held annually and admission is free.
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

O’Farrell offers constituents help with rent

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell launched a new program on Oct. 24 that will provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in the 13th District. “My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID19.” The rental aid program will accept applications through Nov. 4. Eligible tenants and small mom and pop landlords can apply by visiting cd13.com/rentalaid. If a tenant or landlord does not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted by calling (855)490-3481 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. O’Farrell’s District Office, located at 1722 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, is also accepting residents who prefer to complete an application in person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
pasadenanow.com

Meet 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard of Altadena, A Senior at The Ogburn School

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen amid pomp and pageantry at the Tournament House Tuesday evening. 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced and crowned Queen Bella before an excited crowd of hundreds. Seventeen-year-old Queen Bella attends The Ogburn School, a distance...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk

The South Pasadena High School (SPHS) Booster Club Tiger Run is back and running on December 3rd at 8:00 a.m.! Please invite your family and friends for the 25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk (there’s even a Cub Run for the young cubs) and join this SoPas annual tradition.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Humorous and Moving ‘Escapegoat’ is an Eco-Parable

Boston Court Pasadena presents “Escapegoat: A Workshop Presentation” on Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. at their theater at 70 N. Mentor Ave. Written by May Treuhaft-Ali and directed by Jessica Kubzansky, the play tells about how humans brought goats to the Galápagos. The goats ate everything in sight. The islands dried up and the tortoises died out. In order to save the last living tortoise, the humans must exterminate the goats before it is too late.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
PASADENA, CA
Peter Dills

One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia

Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
ARCADIA, CA

