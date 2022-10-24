Read full article on original website
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
pasadenanow.com
Community Members Invited To Participate In Fourth Annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival Saturday, Nov. 5
The City of Pasadena in coordination with Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, will host the fourth annual Pasadena Adaptive Sports Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd. The Adaptive Sports...
pasadenanow.com
Kids Activities for the Weekend
Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. Wild California Explorers (All Ages) click for more information >>. Did you know that the...
pasadenanow.com
Local Nonprofit Helps Brighten the Holiday Season For Families in Need in Pasadena
For families in need, the holiday season can be particularly stressful and challenging. In keeping with their yearly tradition, Families Forward Learning Center, which provides free education and social services to low-income families in Pasadena, is holding its annual Adopt-a-Family program this holiday season. Community members are encouraged to donate...
LA's Project Roomkey Demobilization is On Schedule, According to LAHSA
Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey -- a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic -- have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
pasadenanow.com
Caltech Y Friends Dinner Celebrates Donors
The Caltech Y brought together more than 100 members and supporters at its quarterly Friends Dinner on Wednesday, October 15 at the Athenaeum. The event celebrates the generosity of donors and the leadership, travel, and volunteer opportunities they make possible for Caltech undergraduate and graduate students. Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician,...
pasadenanow.com
Hosted by Larry Mantle, Education-Focused Panel Will Feature Nationally-Recognized Experts, Local Education Leaders
The Pasadena Educational Foundation is holding a special education-focused panel discussion featuring nationally-recognized experts and local education leaders called ED TALK with well-known radio host Larry Mantle on Wednesday, November 9 from 6;00 to 7 p.m. at Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium. The conversation between panelists Dr. Pedro Noguera, Dr. Hayin...
pasadenanow.com
Find Treasures & Trivia At Weekend Rummage Sale
The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital presents its Treasures and Trivia Rummage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, at 251 South Lake Ave. in Pasadena. What the Pasadena Guild says is the “largest and longest running rummage sale in Southern California,” Treasures and Trivia features over 25,000 square feet of select goods ranging from household items to designer clothing and fine arts. The event is held annually and admission is free.
pasadenanow.com
For Kids of All Ages: City Hosts Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party
Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is hosting a Giggles and Screams Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 to 8 p.m. at La Pintoresca Park on Washington Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. The “Giggles” hours are from 3 to 5 p.m., and...
beverlypress.com
O’Farrell offers constituents help with rent
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell launched a new program on Oct. 24 that will provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in the 13th District. “My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID19.” The rental aid program will accept applications through Nov. 4. Eligible tenants and small mom and pop landlords can apply by visiting cd13.com/rentalaid. If a tenant or landlord does not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted by calling (855)490-3481 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. O’Farrell’s District Office, located at 1722 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, is also accepting residents who prefer to complete an application in person.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
pasadenanow.com
Meet 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard of Altadena, A Senior at The Ogburn School
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen amid pomp and pageantry at the Tournament House Tuesday evening. 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced and crowned Queen Bella before an excited crowd of hundreds. Seventeen-year-old Queen Bella attends The Ogburn School, a distance...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Preparatory School Present “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”
Flintridge Preparatory School’s Visual and Performing Arts present “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” on November 3 to 5, 2022 at FPS’ Norris Auditorium. Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic...
pasadenanow.com
25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk
The South Pasadena High School (SPHS) Booster Club Tiger Run is back and running on December 3rd at 8:00 a.m.! Please invite your family and friends for the 25th Annual South Pasadena Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk (there’s even a Cub Run for the young cubs) and join this SoPas annual tradition.
pasadenanow.com
District 1 Residents Have Chance to Get Acquainted With City Leaders at Community Meeting
Councilmember Tyron Hampton will reintroduce the community to leaders at City Hall during his community meeting from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at John Muir High School, 1905 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena. “This community meeting will provide First District residents with an opportunity to acquaint/reacquaint themselves with the...
pasadenanow.com
Humorous and Moving ‘Escapegoat’ is an Eco-Parable
Boston Court Pasadena presents “Escapegoat: A Workshop Presentation” on Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. at their theater at 70 N. Mentor Ave. Written by May Treuhaft-Ali and directed by Jessica Kubzansky, the play tells about how humans brought goats to the Galápagos. The goats ate everything in sight. The islands dried up and the tortoises died out. In order to save the last living tortoise, the humans must exterminate the goats before it is too late.
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
Get Your Fright On With Tons of Fang-tastic Events in Old Pasadena This Weekend and Halloween Day
Old Pasadena has a host of events scheduled for this Halloween weekend and Monday for what promises to be a “frightfully good time for the whole family!”. A half dozen events arte ongoing leading up to Monday, October 31, when from 5 to 8 p.m. you can bring your costumed ghosts and ghoulies to trick-or-treat store-to-store in Old Pasadena.
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
