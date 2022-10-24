ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, IN

wevv.com

Morton Avenue warehouse fire still has some hotspots

It's been 10 days since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire destroyed the 420-thousand foot warehouse but as of today, a few hotspots still remain. Despite the recent rainfall, crews will be out there for a few more days to monitor the hotspots and to make sure everything is safe so crews can get in and continue to investigate.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Wheatland home destroyed after fire

A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
WHEATLAND, IN
14news.com

Lane of 41N to be closed Thursday in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - HMP&L will have the far right lane closed to traffic on Highway 41 Northbound, from the area north of Circle K to Stratman Road. It will be Thursday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say crews will be clearing brush for utility work.
HENDERSON, KY
mymixfm.com

Over 20 arsons being investigated in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No one hurt after rollover crash in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left a road temporarily closed Monday night. Dispatch tells us crews responded to crash along New Harmony Road and Church Lane at 7:26 p.m. The road was blocked off to traffic as officials worked to clean up the scene. Although […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Firefighters Battle Fire for 5 Hours in Washington

Authorities from all area departments were dispatched to an abandoned house and field fire on Maxwell Avenue at 50 North and County Road 1875 West last night behind the Victory Church. According to the police report, the gas company was notified and made aware of a possible gas leak. No...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested

BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Power to be out in parts of Daviess Co.

Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the East Side of The Roundabout along Highway 50. Power will be out from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project

Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
mymixfm.com

UPDATE: Terre Haute police impersonated through scam calls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Today the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has received 2 separate reports of scam phone calls in which someone is impersonating law enforcement. Officials from the Terre Haute Police Department said that both calls happened this morning from different phone numbers, but are believed...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

