Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cockpit kittens caught at Hickory Aviation Museum, taken to humane society
The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday. The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County. The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Trick-or-treat events
CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses. The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville. For information call 704-872-9455. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail to offer scares, give back to the community
For more photos of The Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail visit www.statesville.com or on Facebook. As the saying goes, “It’s Halloween. ... Everyone is entitled to one good scare.”. For the Clarke family, however, one scare isn’t quite enough. They want to scare anyone and everyone they can. So,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rivalries highlight final week of the regular season
The final night of the high school football regular season has arrived. All Iredell County teams are playing for something whether it’s conference supremacy, playoff positioning, bragging rights or simply pride. Here are tonight’s matchups:. Lake Norman (7-2, 3-2) at Mooresville (8-1, 5-0)Last year’s meeting: Mooresville held Lake...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville's 'Our Town Stage' kicks off indoor concert series with Cher tribute
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events recently announced that the “Our Town Stage” indoor concert series will kick-off this season with the Vegas-style show “The Beat Goes On — A Cher Tribute.”. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Joe V....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville college student among two killed in shooting late Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting late Tuesday night that also wounded four other people, a department spokesperson said early Wednesday. N.C. A&T announced the death of freshman Kaneycha Turner, 19, of Statesville, in an email Wednesday morning to students and employees. A university...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Sherwin-Williams breaks ground on expansion in Statesville
Rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm at Sherwin-Williams on Wednesday as the company broke ground on an expansion of its current facilities in Statesville. With representatives from the company, as well as local and state political officials, shovels scooped dirt in the ceremonial ground-breaking event for the expansion the company plans to complete in 2024.
Statesville Record & Landmark
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lakeshore captures its third straight championship
Lakeshore Middle outlasted previously-unbeaten West Iredell Middle (6-1) to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Super Tuesday championship at West Iredell High School, 32-30. “First and foremost I just want to give God all the glory for this win,” Lakers coach Billy Tessenair said. “Without him we’re not playing in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell wins, earns date with unbeaten Reagan
TROUTMAN—South Iredell, seeded No. 8 in the 4A West, swept No. 9 seed Providence in the second round of the playoffs Tuesday night. Brooke Aeschliman led the way for the Vikings, who prevailed 25-17, 25-16, 25-22. Aeschliman recorded 15 kills, 11 digs and four aces, all team highs. Kaitlyn...
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell duo competing for doubles state title
North Iredell seniors Sydney Templeton and Elleigh Williams make up one of 16 doubles teams that will begin competing today for the 3A state title at the Burlington Tennis Center. Templeton and Williams open against Carrboro’s Sophia Herndon and Morgan Stowe. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face either...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator
Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: North Iredell goes to 29-0, advances to third round
OLIN—North Iredell, the 3A West top seed, swept No. 16 seed Franklin in the second round Tuesday. The Raiders won 25-6, 25-9, 25-21 to improve to 29-0. Franklin fell to 17-9. No other details on the match were available. North Iredell (29-0) will host No. 25 seed Lake Norman...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Today is a very special day': Two honored in ceremony for their contributions to MCC and community
Mitchell Community College’s Mooresville campus has made several additions to their buildings, and a dedication ceremony was held to mark those special changes as well as to honor the two people the buildings were named after. During the Oct. 18 event, these buildings were dedicated noting their new names...
Statesville Record & Landmark
BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell wins in tune-up for playoffs
PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell scored once in each half Wednesday night and beat North Lincoln 2-1 in the teams’ regular-season finale. Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler each pocketed a goal for the Raiders (10-11, 6-8). Jerick Moreno picked up an assist in the victory. Alexis Luna made three saves...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Four arrested after investigation into stolen vehicle, parts
Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts. Jonathan Ray Lowman, 56, and Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, both of Lundy Road, Statesville; Dakota Ray Ferguson, 26, of County Line Road, Harmony; and Marie Cleary Dugger, 47, of Hatteras Trail, Hamptonville, are each facing charges.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
10th annual David Barringer Memorial Golf Classic raises money for Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont
“Do you love me?” was a question often asked by the late David Barringer as an icebreaker, and judging from those who came out to support the L. Gordon Iron & Metal Co‘s 10th annual David Barringer Memorial Golf Classic, the answer is yes. Dozens of golfers gathered...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sponsors sought for annual Turkey Trot 5K
The Mooresville Christian Mission is gearing up for the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk, which will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Currently they are seeking sponsors for this event, which range in various levels from Diamond Champion for $10,000; Platinum Champion for $5,000; Gold Champion for $2,500; Silver Champion for $1,000; Bronze Champion for $500. Each champion will receive benefits based on the level of sponsorship.
Comments / 0