ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Cockpit kittens caught at Hickory Aviation Museum, taken to humane society

The youngest (and fuzziest) inhabitants to be born in a T-33 jet cockpit, a litter of five kittens, were finally caught at the Hickory Aviation Museum on Thursday. The kittens are now at the Humane Society of Catawba County. The next step is for the kittens to have their vaccinations,...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Trick-or-treat events

CountrySide Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be candy, a free hot dog meal and bouncy houses. The church is at 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville. For information call 704-872-9455. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail to offer scares, give back to the community

For more photos of The Clarke Plantation Haunted Trail visit www.statesville.com or on Facebook. As the saying goes, “It’s Halloween. ... Everyone is entitled to one good scare.”. For the Clarke family, however, one scare isn’t quite enough. They want to scare anyone and everyone they can. So,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rivalries highlight final week of the regular season

The final night of the high school football regular season has arrived. All Iredell County teams are playing for something whether it’s conference supremacy, playoff positioning, bragging rights or simply pride. Here are tonight’s matchups:. Lake Norman (7-2, 3-2) at Mooresville (8-1, 5-0)Last year’s meeting: Mooresville held Lake...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Sherwin-Williams breaks ground on expansion in Statesville

Rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm at Sherwin-Williams on Wednesday as the company broke ground on an expansion of its current facilities in Statesville. With representatives from the company, as well as local and state political officials, shovels scooped dirt in the ceremonial ground-breaking event for the expansion the company plans to complete in 2024.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lakeshore captures its third straight championship

Lakeshore Middle outlasted previously-unbeaten West Iredell Middle (6-1) to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Super Tuesday championship at West Iredell High School, 32-30. “First and foremost I just want to give God all the glory for this win,” Lakers coach Billy Tessenair said. “Without him we’re not playing in...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

South Iredell wins, earns date with unbeaten Reagan

TROUTMAN—South Iredell, seeded No. 8 in the 4A West, swept No. 9 seed Providence in the second round of the playoffs Tuesday night. Brooke Aeschliman led the way for the Vikings, who prevailed 25-17, 25-16, 25-22. Aeschliman recorded 15 kills, 11 digs and four aces, all team highs. Kaitlyn...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Iredell duo competing for doubles state title

North Iredell seniors Sydney Templeton and Elleigh Williams make up one of 16 doubles teams that will begin competing today for the 3A state title at the Burlington Tennis Center. Templeton and Williams open against Carrboro’s Sophia Herndon and Morgan Stowe. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face either...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator

Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: North Iredell goes to 29-0, advances to third round

OLIN—North Iredell, the 3A West top seed, swept No. 16 seed Franklin in the second round Tuesday. The Raiders won 25-6, 25-9, 25-21 to improve to 29-0. Franklin fell to 17-9. No other details on the match were available. North Iredell (29-0) will host No. 25 seed Lake Norman...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell wins in tune-up for playoffs

PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell scored once in each half Wednesday night and beat North Lincoln 2-1 in the teams’ regular-season finale. Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler each pocketed a goal for the Raiders (10-11, 6-8). Jerick Moreno picked up an assist in the victory. Alexis Luna made three saves...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff: Four arrested after investigation into stolen vehicle, parts

Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts. Jonathan Ray Lowman, 56, and Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, both of Lundy Road, Statesville; Dakota Ray Ferguson, 26, of County Line Road, Harmony; and Marie Cleary Dugger, 47, of Hatteras Trail, Hamptonville, are each facing charges.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sponsors sought for annual Turkey Trot 5K

The Mooresville Christian Mission is gearing up for the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk, which will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Currently they are seeking sponsors for this event, which range in various levels from Diamond Champion for $10,000; Platinum Champion for $5,000; Gold Champion for $2,500; Silver Champion for $1,000; Bronze Champion for $500. Each champion will receive benefits based on the level of sponsorship.
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy