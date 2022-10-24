Read full article on original website
Apple CEO Tim Cook thought U2 putting its album on your iPhone was ‘not right’—even though he did it anyway
That unexpected U2 album that Apple released unsolicited in 2014 even had CEO Tim Cook confused.
CNET
Apple Is Living Rent Free in Mark Zuckerberg's Head
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg sees the metaverse as a wondrous new stage of technology, filled with opportunities to work, play and communicate in completely new ways. You could watch an Imax movie on the moon, host a work conference in a Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired tavern or rock out on a stage with your favorite band.
Ozarks First.com
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
A new Apple update is set to launch Monday and it's bringing Fitness+ to iPhone users
One month after iOS 16's release, Apple users are getting even more features in an update coming to their devices Monday.
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
Apple confirms a major change: The iPhone is switching to USB-C — but it's not happy about being forced to ditch its Lightning port
Apple exec Greg Joswiak said that Apple has "no choice" but to comply with a new EU regulation and create an iPhone with a USB-C port.
ZDNet
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 will have USB-C & big differences between models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that the forthcomingiPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. That perceived...
Ars Technica
Passkeys—Microsoft, Apple, and Google’s password killer—are finally here
For years, Big Tech has insisted that the death of the password is right around the corner. For years, those assurances have been little more than empty promises. The password alternatives—such as pushes, OAUTH single-sign ons, and trusted platform modules—introduced as many usability and security problems as they solved. But now, we’re finally on the cusp of a password alternative that’s actually going to work.
ZDNet
daystech.org
Apple Latest iPhone Software, Available Now
Apple in June 2022 previewed the brand new model of the iPhone’s working system, iOS 16. iOS 16 introduces redesigned, customizable Lock Screens with widgets, the power to edit and delete messages, improved Focus modes, an iCloud Shared Photos Library for households, main enhancements for apps like Mail, Home, and Wallet, and way more.
TechRadar
Netflix account sharing will cost you actual money in 2023
Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.
techunwrapped.com
Apple Music, TV Plus, and One subscription prices went up – here’s how to save money
Apple earlier this week raised the prices across various subscriptions, including individual, family, and annual plans. Going forward, your Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple One subscriptions will have higher price tags no matter how you pay for them. The move annoyed some consumers, who might not be happy about spending more money on some of the Apple services they need.
Ars Technica
Apple releases OS updates for basically everything, including iPadOS and macOS
Apple is dropping a slew of software updates on just about everyone with an Apple device today: iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, tvOS 16.1. The updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and the HomePod software are all bugfix updates to the original x.0 versions released in September, though they all add at least one or two user-noticeable features. iOS 16.1 is the first version to support shared iCloud Photo Libraries, the Apple TV update includes a new Siri interface, the HomePod update adds support for the Matter smart home standard, and the Apple Watch update can save significant battery life on newer models by reducing the number of times your watch checks heart rate and GPS readings.
laptopmag.com
