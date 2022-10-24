Read full article on original website
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Hated Former WWE Star’s Name
In the world of professional wrestling a good name can go a long way, but there’s no denying that the wrong name can also hold a wrestler back at times. Al Snow made frequent appearances on WWE programming during the Attitude Era, and he seemed to be a fan favorite. However, Vince McMahon was not a fan of Al Snow’s name according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Recalls JBL Getting Beat Up For Harassing Another Wrestler
JBL has been viewed as a controversial wrestler throughout his career as numerous people have accused the former WWE Champion of being a bully. Bradshaw seemingly earned his reputation, but it seems that there was at least one wrestler who refused to tolerate his antics during the Attitude Era. During...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Names The Most Underrated Wrestler Of All-Time
Underappreciated, undervalued, and underrated are three terms fans and wrestlers alike use when describing who they believe does not get the recognition they deserve. On "The Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed who he believes is the most underrated wrestler to ever step foot in a ring.
The Rock’s Daughter, Simone Johnson, Makes WWE Debut
She appeared on ‘NXT’ under the ring name Ava Raine.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Blown Away By Rhea Ripley’s Dominant Return To The Ring
She’s impressed. There are different types of wrestlers throughout the industry and one of the most prominent is the powerhouse. These are wrestlers who mainly rely on their size and strength to dominate matches and they often easily overpower their opponents, especially near the end of a match. Now a former WWE powerhouse has some high praise for one of the current WWE editions.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Likely Changing Plans For Next Year’s Saudi Arabia Show
A change of schedule. There are a lot of WWE events throughout the year and some of them get a lot more attention than others. You know one of the bigger events when you see it and many of those take place in major stadiums. It means something when WWE goes to one of those bigger places and that will be the case again next year, but not as it normally happens.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Reveals Recent Surgery Keeping Him Out Of The Ring
That explains it. There are all kinds of reasons for wrestlers to be out of the ring for an extended period of time and most of them are not the best. One of the most common is an injury, some of which have been built up over time, leaving people wondering when the injured wrestler will be back. Now we know the reason why a WWE star is gone and the waiting game has begun.
wrestlingrumors.net
Two Surprise Returns Take Place On NXT
Welcome back. There is something special about a wrestler making their return to the ring. You might know that someone is on their way back at some point in the future but the actual moment that they get back is a big deal. Sometimes they take you by surprise and now we have two new returns from the same night, albeit in completely different methods of coming back.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Breaks Silence On Social Media Following AEW All Out
CM Punk’s post-show rant following AEW All Out will likely be talked about for years to come. Shortly after he won the AEW World Championship CM Punk took shots at Adam Page, MJF, Colt Cabana and The Elite before getting into a physical altercation with The Elite backstage. Since...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW And Warner Brothers Discovery Working On Long Term TV Deal
That’s a good place to be. The rise of AEW has changed the wrestling industry in a major way and there is nothing to suggest that the company is going to be slowing down anytime soon. One of the most important assets the company has is its television deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, which puts Dynamite and Rampage on TBS and TNT respectively. That is a great start, and it seems like it might be continuing for a long time to come.
wrestlingrumors.net
Surprise Name Tops Annual PWI Women’s 150 List
She’s #1! One of the most common things that you see among wrestling fans is a discussion of the best wrestlers. At one point or another, every fan has debated something about wrestling, often over who the best is at any given thing. You occasionally get something official, or in this case something close to it, as a wrestler has won a rather prestigious award.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Unique Plans For Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank Cash-In
That would be a first. WWE has been around for a rather long time now and they have some traditional shows and events that take place every year. Some of these have long term implications for the top storylines in the company and it can mean a lot for someone to be part of one of them. That was the case earlier this year, and it might still be the case for a large part of next year.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Three New Stars To Full Time Deals
They have a new home. Signing new stars is one of the most important things a promotion has to do. At some point, a company needs to have someone new brought in to freshen things up a bit. It means a lot to bring in someone new that the fans can connect with and respond to, which is what has taken place again. This time though, three new names are officially onboard.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Dropping Annual Event After 14 Straight Years
That’s one of the changes. We are in the middle of a period of change in wrestling and that very well may be the case for a long time to come. A lot of these changes are taking place due to the new regime in charge, with Triple H having more power than just about anyone. That power is being used for a lot of new ideas, including one which will be more of a loss than something being added.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Dynamite Results – October 26, 2022
We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
'Black Adam' wants to be a Marvel movie, but can't leave the Snyder era behind — and it highlights the mess that DC Studios' new bosses will have to sort out
"Black Adam" tries to balance Marvel-like humor with a Zack Snyder-esque tone. It highlights the mess that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran will have to sort out. But if the movie performs well, it being the blueprint for future DC movies is daunting. "Black Adam," the...
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed
It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
