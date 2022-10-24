Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral
One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage. Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M. But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common...
Georgia Has Reportedly Suffered Likely Season-Ending Injury
The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly suffered a significant blow to their defensive unit. According to recent reports from Dawgs247, safety Dan Jackson is likely out for the season after suffering a stress fracture that will require surgery. Jackson has put up some solid production for Kirby Smart's defense through seven...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k
The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
Ricky Jones: What if Deion Sanders stayed at Jackson State and D.J. Wagner chose Simmons?
From Jack Johnson to Muhammad Ali to Colin Kaepernick, tales of race and sport in America are not simply ones where we can find entertainment and athletic triumphs (or failures). They are also, more importantly, narratives where struggles against inequality, marginalization, blatant racial contradictions and dehumanization are sometimes highlighted. One of those...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Three Texas A&M players suspended after ‘locker room incident’ at USC, reports say
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Bo Jackson Says Whether Deion Sanders Would Be Good Fit at Auburn
Jackson State is 7–0 under Sanders to start the year while Auburn is 3–4.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts If Alabama Will Make The Playoff
Alabama has a long road ahead in terms of making the College Football Playoff. It has to run the gauntlet down the stretch and it starts with taking on No. 18 LSU and then No. 15 Ole Miss the week after. Both games will be on the road, making it a bit tougher for Alabama to win.
The Daily South
Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Escorts Elderly Alabama Staffer Out Of Stadium In Sweet Video
Will Rogers isn't just a good quarterback, he's a good person too. Hours after his team's tough loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night, the Mississippi State quarterback performed a true act of kindness. Rogers had cleaned up and was walking towards the team bus when...
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising CJ Stroud News
C.J. Stroud has finally opened up about why he decided to commit to Ohio State in the first place. Stroud spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he didn't come there for any coaches. “I didn’t come to Ohio State for no coach or nothing. I came here...
"Heck Yeah" LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He's Looking Forward to Playing Alabama
The LSU head coach also gave injury updates on several key players
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
