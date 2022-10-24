Read full article on original website
Best video editing software for beginners in 2022
Boost your content creation skills with the best video editing software for beginners. The best video editing software for beginners lets anyone cut clips, add transitions and titles, and even use Hollywood-style special effects in videos. When it comes to the best video editing software, top tools like Adobe Premiere...
Windows 11’s best new feature will only be for Samsung phone owners
Windows 11 has got a nifty new feature that allows for much more conveniently hooking up your PC to a mobile phone with the latter acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot, although the functionality is just in testing for now, and only works with Samsung smartphones. The ability to instantly access...
How to watch today's big Sony Alpha camera launch
A big Sony Alpha launch is due to take place today, with the event's YouTube placeholder promising that "a new camera is coming". Whether you're a photographer or a video-focused creator, it's likely to be well worth tuning in – and we have all the details on how to do just that.
Galaxy S22 update lets you take better pictures of, well, the galaxy
Samsung is taking night photography to the next level by updating the Galaxy S22’s camera with a new Astrophoto feature plus the ability to fuse shots into one. Other smartphones have a “night mode” of sorts that allows the device to take better pictures in low-light environments. But there’s never really been a concerted push toward astrophotography.
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Meta says the Oculus Quest 3 will launch “next year”
The Oculus Quest 3 has been confirmed for 2023 if comments from Meta’s CFO Dave Wehner are to be believed. According to Wehner in the Company’s Q3 earnings call, it’ll be released “next year” - which isn't long for people who are looking to get their hands on Meta's next consumer-focused VR headset.
Five features you need to try in macOS 13 Ventura
After being announced at WWDC in June and released in October, macOS Ventura was made available that brought Stage Manager, the Weather app and more. As the nineteenth version of the macOS platform, you may expect more minor refinements and features from macOS 13 Ventura. That makes it all the more impressive that Apple manages to get us excited all these years into the cycle.
How to use Usenet
You may not have heard of Usenet before, but don’t worry, as many people are in the same boat. To the unaware, Usenet is a communication network that lets you do many things, including chatting with other users, streaming video, and downloading digital media. It’s an excellent alternative to...
Apple Arcade fans just got a neat Nintendo-themed surprise
Owners of Apple products have noticed that the latest iOS and tvOS update has added support for some of Nintendo's best controllers. If you own one of the Nintendo Switch's retro controllers – namely, its Super Nintendo Entertainment System and N64 pads – you can now use them on compatible iOS devices and services. That includes the Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.
Samsung won't do what it takes to beat the iPhone
A few months before I was recruited to work for Samsung as an internal phone reviewer, I tweeted “One day I’m going to get a job at Samsung and work my way up until I fire everyone involved with TouchWiz.” TouchWiz was Samsung’s user interface for the touchscreen feature phones that came before the Android-based Galaxy devices. It was horrendous.
Buying an iPad on Black Friday? Here are the hidden costs you can expect
If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on a tablet, you have two options. You can buy a cheap tablet, or you can buy an iPad. This year, with the iPad 10.9 (2022), the best iPads slip further away from the affordable end, and that’s before you add extras like accessories, more storage, and a warranty.
Nvidia RTX 3060 series gets a facelift from Colorful in new launch
Nvidia has had a tumultuous few months, launching and unlaunching graphics cards in a very short space of time. We’ve been shocked by the steep price of the RTX 4090 graphics cards and the mad dash that followed the launch, and a little baffled by the dramatic unlaunch of the RTX 4080 12GB.
The best Apple Watch Ultra deals in October 2022
There aren't many Apple Watch Ultra deals around right now - and finding stock can even be a little trickier than you may have expected. The high-end Apple Watch may be expensive but it's in demand as it offers a superior experience compared to any other wearable by the manufacturer.
A Spotify price hike appears likely – should you cancel?
Spotify is considering raising prices for its Premium music streaming plan in the US, according to a recent report in entertainment industry daily Variety. The news emerged from an earnings call with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek where the company announced a boost in paid subscribers by 7 million users, along with 20 percent total active monthly user growth, during the third quarter of 2022.
Why wait for Black Friday when the Sony A80J OLED TV is at a record-low price
The early offers keep rolling in before the majority of this year's Black Friday deals are upon us, and right now you can get one of Sony's premium OLED TVs for its lowest-ever price. For a limited time, the Sony 55-inch A80J OLED TV is down to £999 at Currys...
DJI’s cheaper Mavic drone is nearly here – and I might regret buying the Mini 3 Pro
Just when you thought your wallet was safe from a dangerously tempting new tech purchase, DJI casually drops a new teaser (opens in new tab) for what appears to be its next drone – and the rumors suggest its 'Explore Vivid' event will see the arrival of a cheaper version of its flagship DJI Mavic 3.
Your Samsung Galaxy S22's camera is about to get a big upgrade thanks to Good Lock
Your Samsung Galaxy S22’s camera is about to get some big upgrades thanks to One UI 5 and one of the smartphone’s best apps: Good Lock. Samsung’s version of Android 13 is finally rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S22 users, and while One UI 5 is set to bring several updates, one of our favorites will be the changes it’ll allow Good Lock to make your smartphone’s camera. And it might even help make the Galaxy S22 one of the best camera phones out there.
Shokz OpenComm UC review
The Shokz OpenComm UC is the ideal headset for anyone constantly on phone or video calls thanks to its barely-there fit, incredible light weight, and open-ear design. It does have a few flaws, of course. Listening at louder volumes can make for an uneasy experience. And, its $200 / £200 asking price means that it’s best suited for those constantly on calls.
What is Samsung Secure Wi-Fi?
The internet offers many advantages and disadvantages. It helps you keep in touch with people from around the globe and access information speedily, but it’s also a vector for spreading malware on a massive scale. Hence, there’s a dire need to protect yourself online, mainly when using public Wi-Fi networks.
Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.
