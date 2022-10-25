ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Honoring Annie E. Jones: Historical marker for suffragist erected

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Early 20th century educator and voting rights activist Annie E. Jones was honored Saturday with the unveiling of an historical marker on South Road Street.

The marker honoring Jones is one of only three sites in North Carolina on the National Votes for Women Trail — which is funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and includes about 250 markers across the nation commemorating leaders in the movement to secure the right of women to vote, explained Elizabeth City State University history professor Melissa Stuckey in remarks at a dedication ceremony.

The National Votes for Women Trail was established in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

Saturday’s ceremony was held in the fellowship hall of Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. Jones had attended the church, and the historical marker in her honor stands adjacent to church property.

The marker also is located near the intersection of South Road Street and Speed Street. Jones’ home, which no longer stands, was located on Speed Street.

Jones was a graduate of Elizabeth City Colored Normal School, the institution that eventually became ECSU, and was a teacher, principal and activist as well as being active in the Normal School alumni association, according to information shared by ECSU history student Zaina Rene during the dedication ceremony.

Jones’ father was an editor who stressed the importance of both education and voting. She taught at Sawyertown School and was described as one of the best elementary school teachers in the state, according to Rene.

Jones later served as a principal, and an elementary school in Elizabeth City was named for her. That school building has since been torn down.

Jones also helped raise funds to build and furnish the modern ECSU campus.

Rene noted that Jones was an advocate for both women’s and Black suffrage, and helped voters study to pass the literacy test North Carolina required during the Jim Crow era for voting.

ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon noted that Jones was what would today be called a non-traditional college student, because she already was a wife and mother when she enrolled.

“We owe Annie B. Jones a debt of gratitude,” Dixon said, for her work as an educator, advocate for voting rights, and supporter of what is now ECSU.

Dixon spoke about Jones’ advocacy for voting rights, and said voting is a way to honor those who have fought for the right to vote.

“We must get out there and vote — everyone,” Dixon said. “No excuses.”

“It’s such an awesome day,” said Mayor Kirk Rivers, who celebrated Jones as a strong Black woman who was inspired by God to make a difference in her community.

Rivers noted the important leadership of Black women in Elizabeth City today, including three who were present at the ceremony: former Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member Virginia Houston, and ECSU’s Dixon.

“What God set in motion years ago, we stand upon those accomplishments here today,” Rivers said. “Let’s not let the work of Annie Jones go in vain.”

Chris Veale of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina pointed out that Jones is featured in the mural on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle, which depicts leaders in the movement for women’s suffrage.

Veale said efforts aimed at voter suppression continue, and she urged everyone to follow Jones’ lead in supporting voting rights. She pointed out that a literacy test for voting is still in the North Carolina Constitution even though the tests were outlawed by the federal Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker celebrated Jones’ commitment and skill as an educator.

“She taught children from some of the poorest neighborhoods in our community and helped them understand that being born in poverty does not disqualify you from having a future and being important,” Parker said.

Parker thanked Stuckey and ECSU history students for the work they have done to keep Jones’ memory and legacy alive, including working to get the historical marker erected.

“In that spirit and as a former history teacher, I want to tell you how grateful we are,” Parker said.

Parker also had a message for ECSU history students who participated in the dedication ceremony: “We want you to work in our public schools as a teacher.”

“Today is the best time to be a teacher of any time in our world, because we need teachers more than ever,” he continued.

And in addition to encouraging them to work for ECPPS after graduation, Parker also said he wants the students to start right now — bringing information about Annie E. Jones to students in ECPPS classrooms.

Stuckey said she was excited about Parker’s proposal to involve ECSU history students in local classrooms.

