Alabama’s defensive secondary had one of its best games of the season against Mississippi State. It created 15 pass breakups and allowed two completions over 20 yards. Eli Ricks played a massive role in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 victory over the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As a transfer from Louisiana State University, the California native earned his first career start at cornerback for the Tide. He prepared throughout the week of practice and brought the energy that Alabama needed on defense. Ricks forced five incomplete passes, including four breakups to share the team lead. He separated wide receivers from the ball, played with perfect technique, got his head turned to the ball, and did not commit a penalty. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder elevated the performances of Kool-Aid McKinstry (four breakups), Brian Branch (two breakups), DeMarcco Hellams (two breakups), and Malachi Moore (two breakups).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO