tdalabamamag.com
Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt likes LSU chances against Alabama
Fox Sports College Football analyst, Joel Klatt likes LSU football’s chances against Alabama in Baton Rouge next week. Klatt was open about his Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction earlier this season. He likes what he has seen out of LSU as of late, and he believes they ‘might’ challenge Alabama. He spoke about the matchup on the Colin Cowherd Show Wednesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier explains why Alabama can't be counted out of CFP title race just yet
Former Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday and was his usual entertaining self. In the process of a discussion about the current football season and his thoughts on Tennessee (he’s impressed), the former head coach at Florida and South Carolina also reminded fans not to count out Alabama too quickly.
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young’s family loans his 2021 trophies to the Paul Bryant Museum
Alabama fans have another reason to love Bryce Young and his family. The California native won several individual awards for the Crimson Tide in 2021 as a first-year starting quarterback, including the Heisman Memorial Trophy and Maxwell Award. Young guided the Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff. According to the Paul Bryant Museum on Twitter, Young’s family chose to loan his trophies to the museum.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football creates hype video for loaded 2023 class
Alabama football’s recruiting department put together a hype video featuring every recruit currently in Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide’s tight end commit, Ty Lockwood shared the video via Twitter.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe unlikely to return this season
After missing the past few, games Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a new update on defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe and his chances of seeing the field this season. Unfortunately, the update Saban provided was not leaning positive as the head coach shared on the SEC coaches teleconference that Eboigbe likely won’t return this year.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Brian Branch raves about Eli Ricks’ performance from MSU game
Alabama’s defensive secondary had one of its best games of the season against Mississippi State. It created 15 pass breakups and allowed two completions over 20 yards. Eli Ricks played a massive role in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 victory over the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As a transfer from Louisiana State University, the California native earned his first career start at cornerback for the Tide. He prepared throughout the week of practice and brought the energy that Alabama needed on defense. Ricks forced five incomplete passes, including four breakups to share the team lead. He separated wide receivers from the ball, played with perfect technique, got his head turned to the ball, and did not commit a penalty. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder elevated the performances of Kool-Aid McKinstry (four breakups), Brian Branch (two breakups), DeMarcco Hellams (two breakups), and Malachi Moore (two breakups).
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama to do ‘quality control’ and ‘player evaluations’ over its bye week
Alabama football earned its seventh victory of the season against Mississippi State. The focus has since shifted to getting players healthy over the bye week. Alabama looks to have Bryce Young, Tyler Harrell, and some defensive players ready to go against Louisiana State University. Nick Saban is one for rest, recovery, and relaxation, but the Crimson Tide’s head coach is also about improvement. On Tuesday, he spoke to reporters at the Monday Morning Quarterback in Birmingham (Ala.) about how the Tide is approaching its off week. A lot of self-scouting will be done to help Alabama get better.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Brian Branch wants to make bigger impact while blitzing
Brian Branch wants to continue becoming a more effective pass-rusher after having some success getting after Mississippi State’s quarterback, Will Rogers. Branch was called upon to get after the quarterback consistently during the Crimson Tide’s win over the Bulldogs Saturday. He recorded 12 Pass Rush Snaps, beating out his previous high of nine, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with two quarterback hurries, one sack and one quarterback hit.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers 4-Star QB Walker White
Walker White reported an offer from Alabama football Wednesday. White attends Little Rock Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Arkansas product holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and others. White’s Alabama offer came after a conversation with Nick Saban.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Cormani McClain commits to Florida
Cormani McClain announced his commitment to Miami Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida. He is considered by many to be the No. 1 cornerback in the nation. The five-star chose Miami over Alabama and Florida. With McClain off the board, the Tide still has one of...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says the team didn’t have any issue with Jermaine Burton playing
Ahead of Alabama’s game against Mississippi State, questions were swirling as to what the status of wide receiver Jermaine Burton would be moving forward in the season. Burton was seen following the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee striking a Volunteer’s fan as the section was storming the field.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban details how Alabama handles anxiety with its players
The word “anxiety” became the term heard around college football after Nick Saban and Will Anderson of the University of Alabama used it as a reason behind the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. Fans and former players were disappointed, but Alabama returned to the win column against...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
tdalabamamag.com
Does Alabama have opponents afraid of it again after win over MSU?
Alabama players dealt with anxiety in its loss to Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide was ready for Mississippi State. Nick Saban saw his team earn a 30-6 victory last week. Bulldogs’ head coach Mike Leach said Mississippi State’s players were afraid of Alabama’s players. Has the Tide regained the mental edge over its opponents? Alabama fans want this to be true, especially with the teams it has to face after the bye week. The Tide has LSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn next on the schedule.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Eli Ricks named Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week
Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks made a significant impact during his first career start with the Crimson Tide and is now gaining national recognition for his performance. Ricks was named the Chuck Bednarik Award’s player of the week following Alabama’s 30-6 victory over Mississippi State. Up against the...
tdalabamamag.com
Conor Talty ready to embrace the expectations of being an Alabama kicker
Conor Talty is using his senior season to physically and mentally prepare for life at Alabama. Talty is Alabama’s 2023 kicker commit, and he attends St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Talty in July. Now that his decision is behind...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
