Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
Missing 61-year-old Timpson man last seen leaving work found safe
UPDATE: Willie McGuire has been found safe, according to officials. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a 61-year-old Timpson man who was reported missing on Thursday. Willie Daniel McGuire was last seen leaving his job at Nix Forestry on Oct. 14, and owns a […]
East Texas infant flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into home; 5 others injured
FLINT, Texas — A baby and five other people were injured after a vehicle drove into the bedroom of a house around 7 a.m. Tuesday in a Flint neighborhood. The wreck involved two vehicles with one driving through a bedroom in a house on County Road 1215. Six people were injured, which includes a 7-month-old baby who has been airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.
Officials: Henderson crash on HWY 79 involving a vehicle and pedestrian
HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on highway 79 in Henderson. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the crash occurred in front of a Dairy Queen. Use caution traveling in this area, officials...
KLTV
Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department. Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler...
Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
inforney.com
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
Driver escapes unharmed after tanker truck catches fire on Lufkin road
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 24, Lufkin Police & Fire responded to an engulfed truck hauling a tanker on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack. The driver, Sylvester McCaleb Jr., was northbound on South First Street when the truck began to catch fire and was able to quickly […]
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Front porch blown off house in Jacksonville during Monday night storm
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A round of severe weather moved through East Texas on Monday night, and some areas saw more damage than others. Jerry Phifer, a Jacksonville resident, said that around 11:27 p.m. the storm hit their house. “About that time it sounded like a Union Pacific railroad was coming through my front yard,” […]
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck
Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
No injuries reported after fire at Overton church, building ‘a total loss’
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after firefighters from across the region were on the scene of “a significant structure fire” in downtown Overton Sunday night, according to officials. “The community was already grieving the loss of their pastor at the church,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshal. Officials said wind caused […]
Rusk County first responders battling fire possibly caused by lightning
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters were working to put out a structure fire suspected to be caused by lightning early Tuesday morning, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said. The blaze was on FM 1798 west in the 12000 block. The Laneville, New Salem and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Departments are assisting […]
Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
Rusk County reports downed trees from storms
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that several trees have fallen on SH 315, 5 miles northeast of Mount Enterprise. The trees have fallen during a serious of severe thunderstorms that ripped through East Texas on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rusk County also said […]
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for multiple East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas — Strong thunderstorms with gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail possible moved through the East Texas Monday night. CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony said the rain was expected to pick up around 9 or 10 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours. Chances are expected to dwindle down around 3 a.m.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" coming to Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank and Deep East Texas Resource Center will be holding A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 4. This free event is open to the public. Snack bags with jelly beans, juice, pretzels and popcorn will be distributed to children, while supplies last, to symbolize the goodies the kids had for their Thanksgiving meal in the Charlie Brown classic holiday special.
