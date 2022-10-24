ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Woonsocket Call

Eye House Watch Continues Expansion into Barnegat, New Jersey

Eye House Watch is a premium house watch service in Beach Haven West and Long Beach Island supporting part-time homeowners, frequent travelers, or seniors needing assistance, with a variety of service offerings. Stafford Township,United States - October 28, 2022 /PressCable/ — Eye House Watch is now servicing clients in Barnegat,...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List

No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores

Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
PRINCETON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7 N.J. Universities Ranked Among The World’s Best

New Jersey is where you want to be for education. According to a new report by U.S. News & World published on Tuesday (Oct. 25), out of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. The rankings are made to help students accurately compare institutions around the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no. The city did it anyway. And […]
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million

Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

GALLERY: New Jersey Looks Back On Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later

On October 29, 2012, Hurricane Sandy made landfall marking it the costliest disaster in Garden State history. The category 3 hurricane also known as “Superstorm Sandy” devastated the East Coast with it especially taking a tremendous toll on New Jersey and the Jersey Shore. The Department of Environmental...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ

