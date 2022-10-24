Read full article on original website
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
Xfinity movie series returns for Friday nights at The Battery Atlanta
Movie buffs unite! Friday nights just got a whole lot better, as the Xfinity Movie Series will be returning to The Battery Atlanta on Friday nights beginning Oct. 28. Grab your family and head to Plaza Green for a movie under the stars every Friday night, through Dec. 9. The Battery Atlanta will screen family-friendly blockbusters at 7 p.m. on the outdoor screen in the Plaza. Oh, and the movie series is free to attend!
As A Georgia Local, I Always Stay In This Neighborhood When Visiting Atlanta & Here’s Why
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in the Peach State, I've spent lots of time learning the ins and outs of the state's major cities and small towns.
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger
Sugar Loaf chefs Lindsay and Nebi Berhane met while both working and touring as professional dancers, a career that included travel and experiencing of other cultures which only added to Lindsay and Nebi’s existing deep connection to food through their own cultural heritage. Nebi’s family originates from Ethiopia while Lindsay’s family comes from Albania. The […] The post Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at this metro Atlanta location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
Sprawling Buckhead Estate in Prime Location Hits Market
With over 9,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 6 and 2 half baths, and a spacious open floor plan, this home is designed for hosting and entertaining.
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
[Exclusive] gusto! To Open November 15 in The Exchange at Gwinnett
It's the fourth drive-thru location for the fast-growing restaurant brand.
Halloween Happenings In Downtown Carrollton This Weekend
October 24, 2022 (Carrollton, Ga.) – Downtown Carrollton will be the scene of several Halloween events this weekend, from trick-or-treating and movies to music and football. Kick off the weekend with the Halloween classic movie, Hocus Pocus, on the big screen at the Amp, Friday, October 28 at 7 pm.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now
You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date. Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan
Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
