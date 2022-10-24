ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

mocoshow.com

Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code

WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes

Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Monthly

Hogan administration announces $15M tax credit

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second application round of the Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit program, which is designed to rehabilitate properties formerly owned by the government for economic and community development purposes. Eligible applicants can apply for the up to $15 million tax credit.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions

WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Trial underway for DC officers indicted in 2020 fatal moped crash

WASHINGTON — Opening arguments are expected to continue Wednesday in the trial of two D.C. officers for their involvement in the death of a man two years ago. Karon Hylton-Brown died on Oct. 25, 2020, from injuries sustained after being hit by an SUV while Metropolitan Police Department officers were pursuing him.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

After Ian, Rebuilding in Disaster-Prone Areas Is Up for Debate

More than 100 years ago, industrialist Henry Flagler traveled by train across Eastern Florida on the newly completed Over-Sea Railroad. From Jacksonville to Key West, Flagler’s railroad marked a new era for the Sunshine State — and may very well be the key to keeping Florida’s built environment afloat.
FLORIDA STATE
Commercial Observer

Data Center Vacancy Hits All-Time Low in Tri-State Area as Demand Grows: Report

Data servers aren’t just warm to the touch — the market to store them is red hot. The tri-state area’s data center vacancy rate hit an all-time low of 9 percent in the first half of 2022 as demand for space continues to grow, according to CBRE’s North America data center report.
Bay Net

PGPD Issues Warning About Card Reader Skimming Devices

LANDOVER, Md. – The Financial Crimes Unit is issuing a community-wide warning about skimming devices. In the last week, the PGPD has recovered three skimming devices at convenience stores in the county. Skimming devices can be placed at point of sale terminals inside of retail stores, grocery stores, convenience stores or any location where credit card transactions are conducted.
LANDOVER, MD

