ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pharrell, Ray Lewis part of group announcing big plans for newly-named CFG Bank Arena

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAs88_0il55JzH00

Pharrell, Ray Lewis part of group announcing big plans for newly-named CFG Bank Arena 03:08

BALTIMORE -- A star-studded cast helped announce the new name of the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena.

Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined developer Oak View Group in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon.

But first, the mayor and other officials took a sneak peak inside the arena, which is getting an all-around rejuvenation.

"It's awesome," Mayor Scott said. "We knew the girl had good bones, now we're just rejuvenating everything."

Royal Farm's naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company referred to it as Baltimore Arena until the renaming.

The area, which has been in Baltimore for 60 years, is under reconstruction, and is scheduled to reopen in February 2023, which is when the company says "top artists in concert" and the "biggest sporting events" will come to the arena.

These renovations include seating for 14-000 people, upgraded concessions stands and a new façade, along with technological updates like self-service food.

Lewis, fresh off celebrating the Ravens' 10-year Super Bowl anniversary, calls Baltimore his home, and is always looking to make the community better.

"Thank you for coming to our city, making our city better," Lewis said. "Our next Super Bowl is to help this place become better."

Oak View Group & Thirty-Five Ventures, founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, are fully funding the estimated $150 million renovations.

Developers broke ground on the renovations in June.

Pharrell Williams is also one of the celebrities partnering with Oak View Group on this project.

"Oak View Group and what they do, their reputation is just stellar," Williams said. "They don't miss. They go in and change communities. When they talked to me about the opportunity, they talked about Baltimore and immediately I knew that this was right."

Williams saw Baltimore as a city full of potential, and that what they are adding to the arena will be impactful for all communities in the city.

"I said where they are right now and where they can be is where the opportunity is," Williams said. "It's not at its ceiling, not even close, but it's climbing. "Every year you are seeing yourselves on another rung in the ladder. I want to be a part of that conversation. I want to be a part of that change. I want to be a part of that growth."

Lewis, who played for the Ravens from 1996 until 2012, said the projects planned will help Baltimore thrive.

"It's a true pleasure to always be home," Lewis said. "God is intentional when it comes to timing. This city has the heart of lions, we are built differently. When you partner with legends of life, you leave this place better than when we came in."

The announcement came the day after the building's 60th anniversary, Oct. 23, 1962, the company said.

City leaders said many more announcements are scheduled for the Baltimore Arena.

"I am excited to be here because this announcement is what a new era of Baltimore is going to look like," Mayor Scott said. "This arena is a major player in the renaissance that is taking place in Charm City."

Comments / 9

Alice Shenberger
2d ago

That's not gonna change the fact that people are afraid to come to Baltimore because of all the bad things happening in the city

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

A Musical Takeover of Eastport

A “world tour” through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. The Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival comes to various venues around Eastport the first two weekends in November, highlighting not only world music but the role that Chesapeake Bay communities and performers play in jazz and its adjacent interpretations.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State leaders say improvements, diversity are behind new enrollment record

BALTIMORE -- It's an exciting time to be a part of Morgan State University, and enrollment is proving that to be true.Maryland's largest Historically Black College and University continues its growth.For the second year in a row, Morgan State set a new enrollment record.School leaders are pointing to the various multi-million-dollar improvement projects on campus is one of the reasons."It's like everyone wants to be here right now and it's great to see," freshman Fauziyah Isola told WJZ.This year, the historically Black institution surpassed 9,100, representing a 7.5% increase to the university's total student count. School leaders say they are doing...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens get ready to square off with Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' road trip to Tampa will be a "time travel" journey for a number of young Ravens players who will be on the field with legendary quarterback Tom Brady for the first time.Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. The 45-year-old started his NFL career when many of the Ravens were babies or yet to be born.But Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look nothing like the Super Bowl champions they were a couple of seasons ago.They rank near the bottom of the league in scoring and Brady is on pace to have the least productive season...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day

Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens rookies spooked at Bennett's Curse Haunted House

BALTIMORE - Crashing into large, professional athletes isn't scary for Ravens rookies Kyle Hamilton and Pepe Williams.However, putting them in a dark room with zombies and monsters jumping out at them, is another story.Hamilton and Williams thought their toughness was going to carry them through Bennett's Curse Haunted House in Dundalk."We are going to try and make it out alive. Pepe says he is not going to jump," Hamilton said.Then they went inside.Spooked and frightened, Hamilton and Williams strutted around the maze with ghosts, zombies and monsters startling them."I don't know if we're going to make it, man," Williams said.The Ravens rookie were relieved to escape the haunted house,"It was just too dark in there for me," Williams said. "I never thought I'd see the sun shine again." For more information on Bennett's Haunted House, visit its website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hilltop

Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium

Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
Wbaltv.com

Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Discussing who the ghost of Middleton Tavern might be

Hi Everyone!Today's location for our " Creepiest/Most Haunted Place" week was a return to an old haunt of mine. (And YES that was a cheap gag, but totally a true statement!) Back in the 80s, in my young and carefree days, I spent a lot of time in Annapolis, and mostly at my friend Jerry Hardesty's places, Carrols Creek Café over in Eastport and the Middleton Tavern on the square downtown. It is one of the oldest buildings in Annapolis, and easily the first building in town to serve as a bar/restaurant. Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Monroe and other legendary names stopped by...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PWLiving

Woodbridge Native Achieves Navy Career Milestone

Woodbridge native Kyle Augustine advanced to the rank of chief petty officer in the United States Navy Thursday, Oct. 20, during a promotion ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. As one of just eight musicians in the United States Navy Band selected for advancement to the E-7 paygrade, Augustine joins an elite list of Sailors to wear the anchor collar devices that symbolize his new rank and authority.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns

BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens.Then he was in the end zone."It always feels like a release," he said. "You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I'm going to keep saying it — it's a blessing, it's a blessing."Edwards missed all of last season following a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Taking an inside peak at Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute

BALTIMORE -- For the last three months, the James Webb Space Telescope has been churning out magnificent images that show space like never before.These are all captured by a team here in Baltimore."It's definitely the center of activity for the hottest thing in Astrophysics these days,"  NASA Goddard Project Scientist Randy Kimble said.WJZ got a look inside the flight control room at the Space Telescope Science Institute.There are monitors there that show a rendering of what the telescope looks like up in space."The science community is using the telescope to make observations, to really understand the things that they're fascinated...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings honored with street name in his Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A section of Lyndhurst Street in Edmonson Village has a new name in honor of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. A dedication ceremony for Elijah Cummings Way was held Saturday morning with remarks by the late congressman's family.  The sign was unveiled this morning on the 600 block of Lyndhurst Street in Edmonson, Cummings neighborhood. The sign has a photo of Cummings along with a quote: "My life is filled with pain, passion and purpose." He said the line in a 60 Minutes segment with correspondent Steve Kroft in January 2019, months before he died. Cummings represented Maryland's 7th congressional district from 1996 until his death in 2019, rising to the rank of chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.The son of sharecroppers, Cummings grew up in Baltimore during the 1950s and attended City College, Howard University and the University of Maryland School of Law. After 14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates representing Baltimore City, from 1983 to 1996, Cummings won a special election to represent Maryland's 7th congressional district, a seat previously held by Mfume, who left to become president and CEO of the NAACP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy