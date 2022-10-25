ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Former Ravens crash Bingo game at Crofton nursing home

By Alex Glaze
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305h6V_0il55HDp00

Former Ravens crash Bingo game at Crofton nursing home 01:20

BALTIMORE -- A trio of Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champions spent Monday morning at the Autumn Lake Healthcare facility in Crofton playing Bingo with its residents.

Jamie Sharper and Brad Jackson, members of the Super Bowl 35 championship team, were joined by Jimmy Smith, a member of the Ravens team that won Super Bowl 47.

Jimmy Smith said that he likes getting out in the community to show fans that supported him throughout his career that he supports them as well.

Everybody was all smiles when the former Ravens arrived.

"Baltimore is die-hard fans," Smiths said. "It's a great, warm feeling when you go into places like this and everybody still loves the Ravens. I'm so happy that we won yesterday. Super happy about that."

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Top Targets for 2022 Trade Deadline

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens snuck out a win against the Cleveland Browns to the tune of a 23-20 victory. It was far from a convincing victory, nor a dominant performance, like many of the Ravens recent contests. The team has played good football but could use reinforcements. While not as bad as in 2021, the Ravens are still dealing with injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams, and Michael Pierce, amongst others.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s demeanor, Devin Duvernay’s usage and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 23-20 Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) While many Ravens ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

This Ravens-Bears Trade Sends Roquan Smith To Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have been consistently inconsistent thus far in the 2022 regular season. They are leaving Week 7 with a 4-3 record as they have alternated wins and losses every week so far. This week, they defeated their AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns and will be heading on the road for a big test next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change

On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
SEATTLE, WA
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman misses practice with foot injury, but two starters return

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed practice Tuesday with a foot injury, throwing his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into uncertainty. Bateman, who returned from a foot sprain to play in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through. The 2021 first-round pick leads the team’s wide ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers

For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy