Congratulations to 2022 Celebrate Philanthropy Honorees, George & Deborah Adam!
“George and Deborah Adam are one of the Santa Maria Valley’s more generous families,” said Jessa Brooks, nominator and Vice President of Philanthropy at Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria, CA). “They believe in opening doors for others and providing equal opportunities. They are passionate about supporting local health, educational opportunities, youth services, and food insecurity.”
Hospice of Santa Barbara Virtual illuminate Speaker Series Presents Jack Kornfield and Trudy Goodman What Would Love Have Me Do Today? on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm PDT
Since 2020, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) has adjusted to the new realities that come with COVID-19 by creating their free illuminate Speaker Series – a virtual series which addresses aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and offers active solutions to navigate through this new reality. Jack Kornfield is the...
