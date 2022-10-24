ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 times strikingly similar movies came out in the same year

It's hard to tell the difference between some of these movies. Here, Stacker compiled a list of films with similarities you'll find hard to ignore. 10 times strikingly similar movies came out in the same year. 'Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines' and 'The Great Race' in 1965.
Cate Blanchett Is a Small-Town Hairstylist in ‘Documentary Now!’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

IFC‘s Documentary Now! is hitting the seaside for its latest doc homage in the episode titled, “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” featuring Cate Blanchett and Harriet Walter. The installment, inspired by the documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue, sees Blanchett return to the fan-favorite...
‘Ghosts’: Rebecca Wisocky on Hetty’s Halloween Nemesis (and a Future Love?)

Like all the actors who play dearly departed spirits on the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, Rebecca Wisocky has become an armchair historian of her character’s era. So she can confirm that the setup of the October 27 Halloween episode — Gilded Age socialite Hetty suggests Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Samantha (Rose McIver) hold a séance to liven up their poorly attended last-minute Halloween party — is sound: “Spiritualism was very popular and fashionable in the late 19th century,” she says. “I think Hetty would’ve done séances as a party trick more than anything. She references that she threw a séance and only now realizes it didn’t really work and that she lives in a haunted house and was probably getting messed with.”
Aldis Hodge to Lead ‘Cross’ Detective Series Based on James Patterson Novels

Prime Video has announced Black Adam and Leverage: Redemption star Aldis Hodge is set to star in its upcoming series adaptation Cross, based on the novels written by best-selling author James Patterson. Hodge will play Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist with the unique ability to dig into the psyches of killers as well as their victims to identify and capture the murderers.

