Fairfield Sun Times
10 times strikingly similar movies came out in the same year
It's hard to tell the difference between some of these movies. Here, Stacker compiled a list of films with similarities you'll find hard to ignore. 10 times strikingly similar movies came out in the same year. 'Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines' and 'The Great Race' in 1965.
Fairfield Sun Times
Cate Blanchett Is a Small-Town Hairstylist in ‘Documentary Now!’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
IFC‘s Documentary Now! is hitting the seaside for its latest doc homage in the episode titled, “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” featuring Cate Blanchett and Harriet Walter. The installment, inspired by the documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue, sees Blanchett return to the fan-favorite...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Joins Apple’s ‘The Buccaneers’ Adaptation
Simone Kirby, best known for her roles in His Dark Materials and Peaky Blinders, has been cast in a key role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. The series, which joins the likes of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age as the...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’: Life, Marriage & So Much More in Star-Studded Trailer (VIDEO)
Following the announcement of a premiere date, FX has finally released a new trailer for its upcoming series Fleishman Is In Trouble, starring Jesse Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman. In the footage above, we get a glimpse into the titular Fleishman’s life as a newly divorced man and his...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’: Tawny Newsome on Mariner’s Decision, ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale.]. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) might have started out the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 finale away from Starfleet, but by the end of it, she was back where she belongs. But where will her...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Miracle Workers’ Explores ‘End Times’ With Daniel Radcliffe in Season 4 Teaser (VIDEO)
TBS‘ scripted comedy Miracle Workers is leaning into the Mad Max look with stars Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan as they gear up for Season 4 in a teaser for the aptly titled Miracle Workers: End Times. Set to premiere Monday, January 16, 2023, the latest chapter of Miracle...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Ghosts’: Rebecca Wisocky on Hetty’s Halloween Nemesis (and a Future Love?)
Like all the actors who play dearly departed spirits on the hit CBS comedy Ghosts, Rebecca Wisocky has become an armchair historian of her character’s era. So she can confirm that the setup of the October 27 Halloween episode — Gilded Age socialite Hetty suggests Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Samantha (Rose McIver) hold a séance to liven up their poorly attended last-minute Halloween party — is sound: “Spiritualism was very popular and fashionable in the late 19th century,” she says. “I think Hetty would’ve done séances as a party trick more than anything. She references that she threw a séance and only now realizes it didn’t really work and that she lives in a haunted house and was probably getting messed with.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Aldis Hodge to Lead ‘Cross’ Detective Series Based on James Patterson Novels
Prime Video has announced Black Adam and Leverage: Redemption star Aldis Hodge is set to star in its upcoming series adaptation Cross, based on the novels written by best-selling author James Patterson. Hodge will play Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist with the unique ability to dig into the psyches of killers as well as their victims to identify and capture the murderers.
