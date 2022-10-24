Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: October 27
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a grand opening was held for a laundry facility. Jeb Balise, president of Balise Auto Group, held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new full-service laundry facility called Love Your Laundry. The facility is now open in Springfield’s South End on Main Street.
westernmassnews.com
Mother of UMass student struck by car in crosswalk discusses safety concerns
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mother of a UMass Amherst student hit by a car while in a crosswalk on-campus earlier this month spoke exclusively with Western Mass News on Wednesday about her daughter’s current condition and what she’d like to see change moving forward. “She was crossing...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: examining crash trends amid recent string of collisions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five serious car crashes occurred within hours of each other in the greater Springfield area and on Wednesday, we asked area police departments if crashes are trending up right now. Two crashes happened in Springfield on Tuesday. The first occurred on Beacon Circle around 6:30 p.m....
westernmassnews.com
Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls. Updated: 7 hours ago. A one-car crash has closed part of Converse Street in Longmeadow. Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those...
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last week, West Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
westernmassnews.com
New York State Police asking for help locating missing Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in New York are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Frederick Mayock, 47, was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, NY on Saturday, October 22. The kayak and other items, including a 2019 black...
westernmassnews.com
Local doctors concerned over ‘triple-demic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID-19
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence. Updated: 6 hours ago. The program is called...
westernmassnews.com
Area colleges address COVID-19 vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers about COVID-19 booster mandates. After we saw that some universities in the eastern Massachusetts were requiring the new COVID-19 booster shot for its students for the upcoming spring semester, we wanted to know if local colleges were mandating the shot as well.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 16-year-old Joailanys Montalvo has not been in contact with her mother since the end of July. Montalvo, who is 5′3″ tall and weighs 110...
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday night news update
In this update, police say a woman was dead in her apartment for days after being allegedly killed by her boyfriend in West Springfield, Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped in Springfield today to help locals apply for the Biden Administration's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and Springfield officials announced a new traffic management plan to help alleviate traffic problems downtown. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Court documents reveal new details into West Springfield murder
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last week, West Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving
Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence. The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday’s event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering the Springfield teen who was tragically killed by her boyfriend back in 2015. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence...
westernmassnews.com
1 injured in crash on Emery Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash on Emery Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said one person was rescued from the car and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
westernmassnews.com
College students react after appeals court blocks loan reduction plan
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls. Updated: 7 hours ago. A one-car crash has closed part of Converse Street in Longmeadow. Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those...
westernmassnews.com
Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire in Chester
Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. Getting Answers: changes coming to Mass. vehicle inspection stickers. Massachusetts motorists who are getting their yearly inspection may see a couple of changes coming up this year that could be confusing. Getting Answers: avoiding donation scams. Updated: Oct....
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: homework help and road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson and South Hadley. In Monson, students having trouble with homework, or who just want a new place to do it, have the opportunity to check out the Monson Free Library and Reading Room Association for Homework Help Tuesdays.
westernmassnews.com
2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles. Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital...
Comments / 0