Taylor Swift Edits Out 'Fat' Scene From 'Anti-Hero' Music Video
Taylor Swift has quietly responded to accusations of fatphobia stemming from her new music video. Last week, the pop star finally dropped the highly anticipated Midnights, a recordbreaking album inspired by her late night musings. Immediately becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day, Swift also went on to go viral on YouTube by simultaneously releasing her self-directed music video for lead single "Anti-Hero," which she described as a visual representation of her "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts" and also ended up sparking a heated online debate about some perceived fatphobia.
Dragonette Premieres 'T-Shirt' Video Ahead of Comeback Album
Dragonette (AKA Martina Sorbara) returns this Friday, October 28, with her first album in six years, called Twennies, reflecting on a transformative chapter in the 43-year-old songwriter/producer's life. In that time, she experienced the global pandemic, became a first-time mom and watched her massive 2011 single, "Hello," have a well-deserved second life on the Billboard Dance/Electronic charts.
Marvel Teases Rihanna's Return to Music
Updated 10/26/22: Rihanna has finally confirmed that the "R" did, in fact, stand for "Rihanna." "Lift Me Up," which will be on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, will be released this Friday, October 28. You can presave the song now. — Rihanna (@Rihanna) 1666800502. In six years, a lot...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Is Back for Round Four
Update 10/25/22: The performers and special guests for Savage x Fenty's fourth show have been announced. According to a teaser dropped today, the show will feature performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. Runway cameos by Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Bella Poarch, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee will also be featured.
See All the Fall 2022 Fashion Campaigns Here
All of the season's latest men's and women's fashion ads in one place, from Prada to Moschino to Fendi. KNWLS enlists Julia Fox for their Fall 2022 campaign, captured through Elizaveta Porodina's painterly lens. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating...
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Sparks Grammys Genre Debate
Apparently Renaissance wasn’t house enough for the Grammys. The Recording Academy reportedly considered putting the album in the pop category even though Beyoncé’s team submitted the album for consideration under the dance/electronic category. The debate went all the way to the Academy’s National Screening Committee, who came to the decision that Renaissance should be in the dance category where it belongs.
Jimmy Edgar Channels Blissful 'EUPHORIA' With LIZ
Jimmy Edgar is one of the most thrilling names in dance music. The Detroit native calls upon the expansive soundscape of his home and runs free with it, embracing delicate synths as much as he does harsh industrial clangs. Edgar captures the duality of the Motor City, and he's only touched the surface.
Quadeca Announces New Album 'I Didn't Mean to Haunt You'
Ben Lasky, the man behind Quadeca, first rose to fame with his immensely popular YouTube channel, boasting almost two million subscribers for his videos on hip-hop, video games and everything in between. While some may turn their nose up at the idea of a YouTuber having a successful and serious rap career, Quadeca's dedicated fanbase proves he's a man of many talents.
Taylor Swift Accidentally Becomes the Face of Funeral Caskets
Taylor Swift has just become an accidental spokesperson for a pretty unexpected product thanks to Midnights. In case you haven't seen the new self-directed music video for "Anti-Hero," the 32-year-old star spends most of it wandering around a house at night, where she encounters ghost after ghost before appearing at her own funeral inside a casket. So naturally, the company behind her casket is taking full advantage of its 15 minutes in what can only be called a stroke of marketing genius.
Steve Lacy Is Not Having a Great Time on Tour
When it comes to TikTok, fame can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, the wildly popular social media platform has proven to be a fertile ground for discovering new artists and introducing Gen Z to talent which translates into chart success. This doesn't come without its drawbacks, as Steve Lacy has come to find out on his latest tour.
Lili Reinhart Expects Met Gala Snub Over Kim Kardashian Call Out
Lili Reinhart doesn't know if she'll ever get another invite to next year's Met Gala. On Wednesday, October 26, W Magazine published a new interview with the 26-year-old actress ahead of Riverdale's seventh and final season, in which she talked about moving on from her breakout role as Betty Cooper in order to explore other genres and the production side of things. And though much of her conversation with writer Lynn Hirschberg was about how "the biggest chapter of [her] life" was about to come to a close, Reinhart also took a second to talk about her experience at last year's event, especially since she doesn't think it will ever happen again. But why? Well according to her, it'll probably be because of one of her post-event critiques, which involved her saying "a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”
Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West
Adidas is officially cutting ties with Kanye West. Adidas previously announced that on October 6 (shortly after Ye's controversial Paris fashion show which included White Lives Matter shirts) that its partnership with the Yeezy brand was "under review" but was criticized by many for not severing ties immediately following Ye's recent comments on a podcast that led to antisemetic hate speech from white supremacists on a Los Angeles overpass this weekend.
Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About Binge Eating Disorder
Jonathan Van Ness is getting real about struggling with an eating disorder "for a very long time." Earlier this week, the 35-year-old Queer Eye star took to Instagram to upload a split screen video containing footage of the beginning of his gymnastics journey alongside another clip from a recent practice session. But while he manages to nail a perfect backflip in the latter, Van Ness made it clear that the post wasn't just about showing off his skills. Rather, it was about the story surrounding his love of gymnastics and the way it's been connected to his battle with a binge eating disorder, which was something he discussed in a lengthy caption about the importance of seeking help if you struggle with having a healthy relationship with food.
James Corden Addresses 'Rude Comment' That Led to Restaurant Ban
James Corden is copping to his bad behavior at Balthazar. "Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude. Sort of keep calm and carry on. Things are going to get written about me, never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto," Corden said. "But as my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, ‘Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.’”
Christine Quinn Takes a Lie Detector Test
Director and concept: Thom Kerr / Executive producer: Emily Jones / Styling: Heather Picchiottino / Editor: Hayley Brown / DP: Nona Catusanu / Production designer: Robert Taylor / Interview: Mario Abad. I first met Christine Quinn at the AREA fashion show in New York, where she embodied the brand’s audacious...
A Thai Trans Woman Now Owns the Miss Universe Contest
After almost two decades under Donald Trump's ownership, the Miss Universe Organization has been bought out by Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, who heads up one of Thailand's largest media companies, JKN Global Group. Making her not only the first woman, but also first transgender woman, to own the international beauty pageant, the move comes amidst a larger push by the Miss Universe contest to be more inclusive.
Mowalola Looks to the Future With 'BUNDLES'
Mowalola Ogunlesi may be in a lane of her own creation, but she's bringing her community along for the rainbow-colored ride. How did you go about pulling together all these featured women onto one track? Are they all friends or close collaborators?. It’s been a two-year journey. Before I started...
