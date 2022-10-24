ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa

1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
Seven Things to Know for Your Wednesday in West Alabama

1) October is Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) month in Alabama, the only state to make such a designation. Stillman College and Shelton State are each receiving a $25 dollar donation along with 12 other schools designated as HBCUs in the state from Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum. He told Alabama News Network the donation is small but the significance large and he hopes others will join him, "It is not a lot but I hope combined with what others give will help make a difference."
Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program

A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
Retired Tuscaloosa County Man Traveling to Poland to Assist Ukrainian Refugees

A Tuscaloosa County man will fly to Romania this weekend before traveling to Cracau, Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country amid Russia's invasion. In an exclusive interview with the Thread, George Berry said he recently retired after spending 10 years in Tuscaloosa County's Public Works department and has been closely following developments in Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan

The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week

Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday

Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
A List Of Free, Family-Friendly Halloween Events In West Alabama

The temperatures are dropping, leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is everywhere and so are Halloween events. West Alabamians love to get into the spirit of Halloween and we all know the kids love Halloween candy. Sometimes the hardest part about Halloween is finding out what costume to wear, and most...
