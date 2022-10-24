1) October is Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) month in Alabama, the only state to make such a designation. Stillman College and Shelton State are each receiving a $25 dollar donation along with 12 other schools designated as HBCUs in the state from Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum. He told Alabama News Network the donation is small but the significance large and he hopes others will join him, "It is not a lot but I hope combined with what others give will help make a difference."

