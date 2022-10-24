Read full article on original website
Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa
1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
Seven Things to Know for Your Wednesday in West Alabama
1) October is Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) month in Alabama, the only state to make such a designation. Stillman College and Shelton State are each receiving a $25 dollar donation along with 12 other schools designated as HBCUs in the state from Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum. He told Alabama News Network the donation is small but the significance large and he hopes others will join him, "It is not a lot but I hope combined with what others give will help make a difference."
Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program
A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
Retired Tuscaloosa County Man Traveling to Poland to Assist Ukrainian Refugees
A Tuscaloosa County man will fly to Romania this weekend before traveling to Cracau, Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country amid Russia's invasion. In an exclusive interview with the Thread, George Berry said he recently retired after spending 10 years in Tuscaloosa County's Public Works department and has been closely following developments in Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.
Registration Opens for Tuscaloosa Half Marathon, Prices Go Up Thursday
Wednesday is the last day to register for the 11th Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports Half Marathon and Publix 5K before prices increase Thursday. The race is the longest-distance race hosted in the city and drew more than 1,000 runners to the 2022 event. The event is organized each year...
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan
The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
Kroger Home Delivery Now Available in Tuscaloosa County
There may not be a Kroger store in Tuscaloosa County, but residents can now have the grocery giant's goods delivered to their doorstep from their Birmingham-based fulfillment spoke that opened last month. In a press release provided to the Thread, a Kroger spokesperson said the new "spoke" complements their Atlanta...
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week
Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
4 Things You Need To Know for Your Rainy Tuesday in West AL
-- 2) Walker County Schools will close at noon today due to the threat of severe weather today and Tech or Treat scheduled for the Tuscaloosa Gateway tonight has been rescheduled to Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. -- 3) The Tuscaloosa City Council tonight will consider a resolution that...
Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Saturday for Southwest Alabama Counties
As you enjoy seasonal temperatures today and tomorrow, the clouds will return Friday night and rain will move across the Yellowhammer State on Saturday. Right now, the rain amount should be around 1 inch. Also, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Marginal Risk” a level 1 out of 5...
Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday
Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
Northport to Consider Capping Fees to Free “Booted” Vehicles
Help may be on the way for motorists in Northport who suffering sticker shock over how much it can cost to remove "boots" and other immobilization devices from improperly parked vehicles. For those unfamiliar with the practice, a driver who parks in a forbidden or reserved spot or exceeds a...
Man Loses Leg After Truck Runs Him Over in Brookwood, Driver Charged with Attempted Murder
A Bessemer man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly intentionally struck another man with his truck, causing injuries that required the amputation of the victim's leg. In court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police said the victim was walking down Lock 17 Road in Brookwood last...
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
A List Of Free, Family-Friendly Halloween Events In West Alabama
The temperatures are dropping, leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is everywhere and so are Halloween events. West Alabamians love to get into the spirit of Halloween and we all know the kids love Halloween candy. Sometimes the hardest part about Halloween is finding out what costume to wear, and most...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
