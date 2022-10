SHEBOYGAN - Armani Jackson, 17, on Tuesday pleaded no contest to second-degree intentional homicide for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kilek Mack in Sheboygan. Sheboygan County prosecutors charged Jackson with first-degree intentional homicide in November 2021. Prosecutors offered to amend the charges to second-degree intentional homicide in a plea agreement, and Jackson accepted the agreement earlier this week.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO