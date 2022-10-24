A New York man will face five years of prison time for robbing an ESSA Bank in Middle Smithfield Township, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Michael Muse, age 44, of Brooklyn, N.Y., has been sentenced to five years ' imprisonment for armed bank robbery by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion on Oct. 26.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO