CBS 58

Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

VISIT Milwaukee touts city's new status as one of NatGeo's top 25 places in the world

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is now one of National Geographic's Best Travel Destinations for 2023, a list with only 25 locations on it. VISIT Milwaukee officials say this puts Milwaukee's name in front of 13 million subscribers to National Geographic and even more on social media. Tourism officials say the impact could be much bigger than just increased tourism.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

How to best foster children's imaginations this Halloween

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is the perfect time of year to encourage children to exercise their imaginations. Jessica Holmes and Chandler Sauer from The Goddard School of Pleasant Prairie joined us on Thursday, Oct. 27 to discuss helping children with pretend play. More information can be found by clicking...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’

Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ktalnews.com

Elephants have gourd time with large pumpkins at Milwaukee zoo

Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo said its elephants enjoyed their “annual smash and squash” on October 17. Video shared on Facebook shows elephants smashing and stomping on the pumpkins before snacking on them. The zoo told Storyful its elephants were treated to three pumpkins, which weighed 347 lbs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Community leaders in Wisconsin discuss importance of the Latino vote

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A panel of community leaders gathered at the Newsroom Pub in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Latino vote in Wisconsin and across the United States. The Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics.com and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wisconsin Chapter held a luncheon...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?

Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1

The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Psychologist reflects on trauma triggered by Darrell Brooks' trial

MILWAUKEE — After more than three weeks of Darrell Brooks’ trial in Waukesha and although a jury found him guilty of all the charges he was facing, victims’ loved ones, survivors and neighbors are likely dealing with a myriad of emotions and rekindled trauma after having to relive last year’s tragedy.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Rise in RSV cases causing busy hospitals in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A record number of kids across Wisconsin and northern Illinois are being admitted to hospitals for the respiratory condition known as RSV. It is a common virus that represents itself as if it were a cold. So far, more that 350 children at UW Health have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?

Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
FOND DU LAC, WI

