FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
Milwaukee advocates gather at UMOS Center to promote year-round domestic violence resources
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Domestic Violence Awareness month comes to a close, Milwaukee advocates are showcasing the resources available all year round. Milwaukee County's District Attorney was among the guests who toured the brightly colored resource center. -- and sadly, the number of cases crossing his desk have been recently on the rise.
CBS 58
'It's pretty surreal': Milwaukee-born astronaut, Raja Chari, shares stories of space at public museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-born astronaut is training to go to the moon. As NASA works on the Artemis mission, all of their astronauts are in training for a lunar landing, and a few will be selected as the mission gets closer. One of those astronauts is Raja Chari,...
CBS 58
'We will always be Grannie Strong!': Milwaukee Dancing Grannies respond to Brooks verdict
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Among the six victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy were four people affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who were performing at the parade before being hit by the SUV driven by Darrell Brooks. Following Brooks being found guilty of all charges on Wednesday, Oct....
CBS 58
Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
This Wisconsin Museum Is Haunted By At Least Two Different Ghosts
I'm pretty sure every town, city, or village in the World has its own haunted stories to tell, but have you ever heard about the infamous haunts of the Milwaukee Public Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin? YIKES!. Milwaukee Public Museum's Most Infamous Ghost. Whenever you go on a hunt for the...
fortatkinsononline.com
Book featuring St. Coletta’s history penned; book sale proceeds to support St. Coletta
A book about the history of St. Coletta, Jefferson, featuring the institution’s storied history and achievements, has been released, according to its author, Christina Goldstone. The book is titled: “Leading with their Hearts: the story of St. Coletta of Wisconsin.”. Goldstone, who is a resident of Washington state...
CBS 58
VISIT Milwaukee touts city's new status as one of NatGeo's top 25 places in the world
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is now one of National Geographic's Best Travel Destinations for 2023, a list with only 25 locations on it. VISIT Milwaukee officials say this puts Milwaukee's name in front of 13 million subscribers to National Geographic and even more on social media. Tourism officials say the impact could be much bigger than just increased tourism.
CBS 58
How to best foster children's imaginations this Halloween
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is the perfect time of year to encourage children to exercise their imaginations. Jessica Holmes and Chandler Sauer from The Goddard School of Pleasant Prairie joined us on Thursday, Oct. 27 to discuss helping children with pretend play. More information can be found by clicking...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’
Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
ktalnews.com
Elephants have gourd time with large pumpkins at Milwaukee zoo
Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo said its elephants enjoyed their “annual smash and squash” on October 17. Video shared on Facebook shows elephants smashing and stomping on the pumpkins before snacking on them. The zoo told Storyful its elephants were treated to three pumpkins, which weighed 347 lbs,...
CBS 58
Community leaders in Wisconsin discuss importance of the Latino vote
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A panel of community leaders gathered at the Newsroom Pub in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Latino vote in Wisconsin and across the United States. The Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics.com and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wisconsin Chapter held a luncheon...
CBS 58
Cathedral Square begins transforming into 'Community Spirit Park' with delivery of 150 evergreen trees
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Christmas is still a little ways away, but Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park is already getting in the spirit. The park is transforming into Community Spirit Park as part of the Holiday Lights Festival, and it all starts with the delivery of 150 evergreen trees. The trees...
wpr.org
What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?
Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
CBS 58
Wide range of emotions for families and community as parade verdict sinks in
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Reaction to the Waukesha parade verdict came quickly from both inside and outside the courthouse Wednesday. And it ranged from anger to relief to vindication. The trial forced many people in the community to relive the traumatic events of what happened almost a year ago....
spectrumnews1.com
Psychologist reflects on trauma triggered by Darrell Brooks' trial
MILWAUKEE — After more than three weeks of Darrell Brooks’ trial in Waukesha and although a jury found him guilty of all the charges he was facing, victims’ loved ones, survivors and neighbors are likely dealing with a myriad of emotions and rekindled trauma after having to relive last year’s tragedy.
CBS 58
Rise in RSV cases causing busy hospitals in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A record number of kids across Wisconsin and northern Illinois are being admitted to hospitals for the respiratory condition known as RSV. It is a common virus that represents itself as if it were a cold. So far, more that 350 children at UW Health have...
CBS 58
The Mitchell Park Domes will host Dia de los Muertos celebration this Friday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dia de los Muertos is Wednesday, Nov. 2. Families will honor the journey their loved ones took to get to the other side. The Mitchell Park Domes will host a Dia de los Muertos celebration this Friday, Oct. 28 with ofrendas filling the desert dome, music, local Latino artists and food.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?
Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
