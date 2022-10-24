ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Blue View

NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors

Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Nick Gates returns! Giants activate offensive lineman

Nick Gates was added to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster on Wednesday, 405 days after a gruesome left leg injury that many thought would end his career. Gates fractured the tibia and fibula in that leg and required seven surgeries. Gates has been practicing with the team for...
Big Blue View

2022 Wide Receiver Cap Hit Rankings

Looking at Cap Hits for 2022 Kenny Golladay is at the top with $21,150,000 cap hit . Davante Adams ($12,180,000) Stefon Diggs ($11,736,000) . how in the world would the team do a contract like this for an avaerage ( now basically worhtless WR). here is my answer. ESPN Fantasy...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/26: Playoff chances, Andre Miller signing, more headlines

The New York Giants might not want to hear the ‘p word,’ but their 6-1 record through seven weeks is the second-best in the NFL and they are now expected — yes, expected — by analytical models to make the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/27: Dexter Lawrence on wanting to improve, more headlines

During breakout season, Lawrence knows more can be done. For defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, facing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith offers him an opportunity to do something he loves: run down the quarterback. “I love chasing people,” Lawrence laughed. “It’s going to be a challenge and I think we’re ready for...
ARIZONA STATE
Big Blue View

A Very Enthusiastic Welcome back to Nick Gates and some other thoughts

There are far too many injury and bad luck stories concerning player health in the NFL. So, when we see an apparently successful comeback story like Nick Gates, it's tough not to be enthusiastic and hope that he can return to his pre- injury self, Smart, Strong, Nasty and Competitive. Now, even if he doesn't play immediately, it's good to know that they have a realistic backup at both Center and Guard. Who wouldn't be happy going into a game with 53 Nick Gates types on game day!
ALABAMA STATE
Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney trade: Giants send Toney to Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Giants have traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first with the report. “We just thought it was for the best for the team,” said head coach Brian Daboll just minutes after...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/28: Kadarius Toney trade reaction, Kenny Golladay comments, more

It sounds, though, like Golladay is still uncertain when he will return. “I’m gonna see how to how the bye goes.,” Golladay said. “But I will say the past couple days have been pretty good. Praying for no setbacks and everything. Hope everything goes as planned. I definitely know I can do big things for this team.””
Big Blue View

Giants winning and how it is changing 2023 draft

I don’t think that the Giants GM and HC came into this season thinking they would be drafting in the bottom third of the 2023 Draft .looking at what they had ( they could only go by 2021 ) the roster would need to be completely redone . Clean house Dj , Barkley and LW , Golliday all gone to open cap space and build through the draft and FA.
Big Blue View

Giants-Seahawks Thursday injury report: No changes for Giants

There was nothing unexpected on the Thursday injury report for the New York Giants. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee) and Evan Neal (knee), defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and edge defender Oshane Ximines all sat out practice. The Giants...
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Seahawks 2022, Week 8: Everything you need to know

The streaking New York Giants head to Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 4:25 p.m. ET game will be broadcast on FOX. The Giants are 6-1 to start the season for the first time since 2008 and are riding a four-game winning streak. They have not won five straight games the 2016 season, when they went 11-5 and made the playoffs. New York is 3-0 in road games so far this season.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Blue View

Tuesday Giants tidbits: Nick Gates, additional ‘Kudos,’ more

Saquon Barkley is currently the betting favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He is, of course, having a fabulous year and will deserve whatever accolades come his way. For my money, though, a different member of the New York Giants is the one who should be talked about for the ‘Comeback’ award.
OREGON STATE
Big Blue View

Giants Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney trade

The New York Giants sudden trade on Thursday of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas city Chiefs has quickly drawn a wide array of reactions from the Twitter-verse, which is to be expected. There are jokes, there is praise for Giants GM Joe Schoen, there is surprise, there is even shock....
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy