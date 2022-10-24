Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Big Blue View
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Big Blue View
Nick Gates returns! Giants activate offensive lineman
Nick Gates was added to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster on Wednesday, 405 days after a gruesome left leg injury that many thought would end his career. Gates fractured the tibia and fibula in that leg and required seven surgeries. Gates has been practicing with the team for...
There Was A Method to Ravens' Madness Against Buccaneers
The Ravens ran the ball just seven times and Lamar Jackson attempted 30 passes in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers The second half was a different story when Baltimore was more committed to the run.
Big Blue View
2022 Wide Receiver Cap Hit Rankings
Looking at Cap Hits for 2022 Kenny Golladay is at the top with $21,150,000 cap hit . Davante Adams ($12,180,000) Stefon Diggs ($11,736,000) . how in the world would the team do a contract like this for an avaerage ( now basically worhtless WR). here is my answer. ESPN Fantasy...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/26: Playoff chances, Andre Miller signing, more headlines
The New York Giants might not want to hear the ‘p word,’ but their 6-1 record through seven weeks is the second-best in the NFL and they are now expected — yes, expected — by analytical models to make the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/27: Dexter Lawrence on wanting to improve, more headlines
During breakout season, Lawrence knows more can be done. For defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, facing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith offers him an opportunity to do something he loves: run down the quarterback. “I love chasing people,” Lawrence laughed. “It’s going to be a challenge and I think we’re ready for...
Big Blue View
NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Can Giants roll into bye with fifth straight victory?
Can the New York Giants keep the good times rolling this week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks? Here are your Big Blue View staff moneyline predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and our explanations for our Giants-Seahawks selections. Nick Falato. “I hate to do it,...
Big Blue View
A Very Enthusiastic Welcome back to Nick Gates and some other thoughts
There are far too many injury and bad luck stories concerning player health in the NFL. So, when we see an apparently successful comeback story like Nick Gates, it's tough not to be enthusiastic and hope that he can return to his pre- injury self, Smart, Strong, Nasty and Competitive. Now, even if he doesn't play immediately, it's good to know that they have a realistic backup at both Center and Guard. Who wouldn't be happy going into a game with 53 Nick Gates types on game day!
Big Blue View
Kadarius Toney trade: Giants send Toney to Kansas City Chiefs
The New York Giants have traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first with the report. “We just thought it was for the best for the team,” said head coach Brian Daboll just minutes after...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/28: Kadarius Toney trade reaction, Kenny Golladay comments, more
It sounds, though, like Golladay is still uncertain when he will return. “I’m gonna see how to how the bye goes.,” Golladay said. “But I will say the past couple days have been pretty good. Praying for no setbacks and everything. Hope everything goes as planned. I definitely know I can do big things for this team.””
Big Blue View
Giants winning and how it is changing 2023 draft
I don’t think that the Giants GM and HC came into this season thinking they would be drafting in the bottom third of the 2023 Draft .looking at what they had ( they could only go by 2021 ) the roster would need to be completely redone . Clean house Dj , Barkley and LW , Golliday all gone to open cap space and build through the draft and FA.
Big Blue View
Giants-Seahawks Thursday injury report: No changes for Giants
There was nothing unexpected on the Thursday injury report for the New York Giants. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee) and Evan Neal (knee), defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and edge defender Oshane Ximines all sat out practice. The Giants...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Seahawks 2022, Week 8: Everything you need to know
The streaking New York Giants head to Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 4:25 p.m. ET game will be broadcast on FOX. The Giants are 6-1 to start the season for the first time since 2008 and are riding a four-game winning streak. They have not won five straight games the 2016 season, when they went 11-5 and made the playoffs. New York is 3-0 in road games so far this season.
Big Blue View
Tuesday Giants tidbits: Nick Gates, additional ‘Kudos,’ more
Saquon Barkley is currently the betting favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He is, of course, having a fabulous year and will deserve whatever accolades come his way. For my money, though, a different member of the New York Giants is the one who should be talked about for the ‘Comeback’ award.
Big Blue View
Giants Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney trade
The New York Giants sudden trade on Thursday of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas city Chiefs has quickly drawn a wide array of reactions from the Twitter-verse, which is to be expected. There are jokes, there is praise for Giants GM Joe Schoen, there is surprise, there is even shock....
'Peyton's Places' tries to exorcise curse of Bobby Layne on Detroit Lions
Real or imagined, the Curse of Bobby Layne has hung over the Detroit Lions franchise for more than six decades, and now Peyton Manning has enlisted Hollywood’s help to try and break it. Manning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN personality, explored the curse that has loomed over the franchise since the...
Comments / 0