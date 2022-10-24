Pictured: Gov. Reynolds during a campaign stop in Carroll prior to the 2020 elections. Gov. Kim Reynolds will make several stops in west central Iowa this week as her campaign makes its final push to reach voters before the November 8 midterm elections. Reynolds will be in Guthrie Center at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Guthrie Activity Center before heading to Carroll at 11:15 a.m. to hold a rally at the Carroll County GOP headquarters on U.S. Highway 30. Reynolds closes out Thursday’s schedule with a stop in Storm Lake at 2:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Lakeshore Drive, followed by a visit to the Stoney Creek Inn in Sioux City at 6:15 p.m. Reynolds’ bus tour swings back through the listening area on Friday with a stop in Rockwell City at 9:45 a.m. at the Rockwell City Bandstand and Denison at Bella Sera at 12:15 p.m. Individuals planning to attend are asked to RSVP through the link included with this story on our website. Data from FiveThirtyEight politics show Reynolds leading her Democrat challenger, Deidre DeJear, by at least 17 points across multiple recent polls.

