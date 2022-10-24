Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
Charles Bock of Carroll
Charles Francis Bock, age 75, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Glidden with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Music for the Mass will be by the St. Elizabeth Seton Choir with Mary Ross as organist and Mike Bolton as soloist. Lector for the Mass will be Patrick Tate. Mass servers will be Lucas and Logan Onken. Gift Bearers will be Charlie’s granddaughters: Rhen Bock, Madison Vetick, Jessika Bock, Julia Bock, Brileigh Bock, and Addilynn Bock. Casket Bearers will be Charlie’s grandsons: Keenan Bock, Dawson Bock, Jacob Hoxsie, Karter Kennebeck, Logan Kennebeck, Sunny Bock, Chason Bock, Oliver Bock, Ryder Bock, and Hudson Bock. Military honors will be given at the church by the Merle Hay Post of the American Legion. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Adair City Council Reinstates Police Chief Brad Wendt
(Adair) The Adair City Council Reinstated Police Chief Brad Wendt on Wednesday night. In early September, the Council placed Chief Wendt on paid administrative leave after the FBI executed search warrants the previous week at his Adair City Office and at least one gun store he owns. Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter tells KSOM/KS95 News at a rescheduled meeting on Wednesday evening; the City Council voted to reinstate Wendt as the Adair Police Chief.
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
Carroll City Council Approves First Reading Of Ordinance For Off-Road Vehicle Use In City Limits
The Carroll City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow some types of off-road vehicles on city streets. Police Chief Brad Burke submitted a draft ordinance at the council’s meeting earlier this month and sought feedback from city officials before returning it for formal consideration Monday night.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Gov. Reynolds To Make Campaign Stops In Region Thursday And Friday
Pictured: Gov. Reynolds during a campaign stop in Carroll prior to the 2020 elections. Gov. Kim Reynolds will make several stops in west central Iowa this week as her campaign makes its final push to reach voters before the November 8 midterm elections. Reynolds will be in Guthrie Center at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Guthrie Activity Center before heading to Carroll at 11:15 a.m. to hold a rally at the Carroll County GOP headquarters on U.S. Highway 30. Reynolds closes out Thursday’s schedule with a stop in Storm Lake at 2:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Lakeshore Drive, followed by a visit to the Stoney Creek Inn in Sioux City at 6:15 p.m. Reynolds’ bus tour swings back through the listening area on Friday with a stop in Rockwell City at 9:45 a.m. at the Rockwell City Bandstand and Denison at Bella Sera at 12:15 p.m. Individuals planning to attend are asked to RSVP through the link included with this story on our website. Data from FiveThirtyEight politics show Reynolds leading her Democrat challenger, Deidre DeJear, by at least 17 points across multiple recent polls.
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt
IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Carroll High Football Coach and Seven Assistants Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season
The LHSAA announced the suspension of Carroll High School's head football coach Brandon Landers after a physical altercation took place during Thursday's game against Franklin Parish.
