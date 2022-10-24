Read full article on original website
texasmetronews.com
First United Bank announces Chief Experience Officer, Renee Newman
Durant, OK – First United Bank announced Renee Newman, a highly accomplished executive with over 25 years of diverse financial services experience spanning community, regional, and large financial institutions, has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Experience Officer, reporting directly to Greg Massey, Chairman, and CEO of First United Bank. She will drive a consistent customer and employee experience across all channels. She will lead the horizontal-led groups supporting the organization’s community bank system, including Retail, Lending, Product, Program Office, Treasury, and Wealth Management.
KTEN.com
Clearing the way for new Sherman housing
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to add more apartments to a 13-acre site where the Woodmen Circle Home once stood. Over the last few months, the city has been working with the owner of the property at the corner of FM 1417 and West Houston Street to demolish what was left of the large brick building that started life as an orphanage in the 1920s.
KTEN.com
Freight train derails in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Several cars of a freight train derailed in downtown Denison on Wednesday morning. The cars went off the BNSF rails just south of Main Street. Work was underway to get the train back on track. No intersections were blocked and no one was hurt.
KTEN.com
New options for vehicle registrations in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- If you're tired of waiting in line to renew your vehicle's registration in Grayson County, you have another choice. Vehicle owners can now go to the county's website to schedule appointments up to two weeks in advance. "Everybody's time is valuable, and we know that everybody...
KXII.com
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriff’s deputies in Love County have arrested five people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the arrests were made after a months-long investigation after thefts of the valuable automotive part skyrocketed in the area. No names have yet been...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
KTEN.com
Gainesville store clerk stabbed; suspect jailed
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A Dallas man is jailed after a violent assault at a Gainesville convenience store on Monday evening. Gainesville police said they were alerted to a disturbance at the Exxon gas station in the 1900 block of North Interstate 35 shortly before 8 p.m. Officers found...
davisnewspaper.net
Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree
The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
KXII.com
Strong winds and storms cause power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Monday storms caused power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma, mainly in Atoka and Bryan Counties, causing some schools to cancel classes or dismiss early. Jim Coleman with Southeastern Electric Cooperative said, “we’ve had a number of weather events come thru that has had major effects on the power grid.”
KXII.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-901 on October 23. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Keith Duane Early was headed north on FM-901 when a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Cherian Charles, of Allen, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto the eastbound Frontage Road of US-82 and struck Early.
KXII.com
Head-on car crash sends two to hospital in Choctaw County
BOKCHITO CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were sent to the hospital after crashing head-on in Choctaw County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 at Bokchito Creek, approximately 1.5 miles east of Soper, Monday at 5:40 p.m. Troopers said Nikisha Ford, 38, of Hobart, was headed east...
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
KXII.com
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
davisnewspaper.net
Davis Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking
Deputy Brandon Eddy, of the Murray County Sheriffs Office, made a drug trafficking arrest on Oct. 18. While patrolling the county on the south side of Davis around 8:20 p.m., Deputy Eddy noticed a vehicle with a defective taillight driving erratically. The driver of the vehicle sped down Knapp Road....
bryancountypatriot.com
Caddo woman killed in accident in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon. Christie Gray, 48, of Caddo, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Oklahoma Highway 7 about 7 1/2 miles west of Atoka at about 5:24 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
KXII.com
Surge in RSV infections, experts say what symptoms to look out for
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Usually, a cough or a stuffy nose is no reason for a visit to the doctor, but this winter season might be different. “What we are seeing a lot, especially going into the winter season is respiratory infections, and it sometimes ranges from upper respiratory, pharyngitis, bronchitis,” said Vincent Torrefranca.
KXII.com
Caddo woman dies after driving off road near Atoka, OHP says
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo woman died Friday night after driving off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened a few miles west of Atoka on State Highway 7. The OHP report stated Christie Gray was driving toward Atoka when she drove off the...
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
