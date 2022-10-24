Wilmington University’s School of Law expects to open in August 2023 with 100 students, 50 during the day and 50 at night. The school will not yet be accredited by the American Bar Association. That usually takes about three years, said Dean Phillip Closius Thursday during the school’s first press conference. He expects it to be by March of 2025, ... Read More

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO