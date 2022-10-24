Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
bluehens.com
Football Preview: Elon
NEWARK, Del. – The No. 12/11 University of Delaware football team heads back out on the road this weekend for another tough CAA matchup as the Blue Hens take on Elon on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Rhodes Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FloSports.
bluehens.com
Cross Country Meet Preview: CAA Championship
Newark, Del.– The University of Delaware cross country team hosts the CAA Cross Country Championship on Friday at White Clay Creek State Park. Delaware is set to host the 2022 CAA Cross Country Championship for the first time since 2016. Delaware had the week off following their two races...
NC Central looking to get back on track against Delaware State
NC Central and Delaware State are both looking to recover from upset losses in Week Eight to stay in the MEAC race. The post NC Central looking to get back on track against Delaware State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Remembering Delaware County’s Black Baseball Players
The Delaware Cunty Negro League team of the Hilldale GiantsImage via NBC 10. The Eden Cemetery in Collingdale is the final resting place for about 17 ball players from the Negro Leagues.
WilmU law school to start with 100 students, be accredited by 2025
Wilmington University’s School of Law expects to open in August 2023 with 100 students, 50 during the day and 50 at night. The school will not yet be accredited by the American Bar Association. That usually takes about three years, said Dean Phillip Closius Thursday during the school’s first press conference. He expects it to be by March of 2025, ... Read More
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame opening on Saturdays, induction nominees being accepted
Delawareans who want to learn about the state's rich sports history will get some additional chances to visit the past. The Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame, located at Frawley Stadium, will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the first time. The museum, which is accessible...
delawarepublic.org
Wegmans opens in Delaware
Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
outandaboutnow.com
The Kid From 31st Street
Above: In his day, Ed “Porky” Oliver drew some of the biggest galleries on the PGA Tour. Most people in Delaware know about the Ed “Porky” Oliver Golf Course in Wilmington. Not as many know the story of the legendary golfer for whom it is named.
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
delawarebusinessnow.com
DelDOT announces I-95 Wilmington weekend closings
As major construction winds down on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed over the weekend. The Delaware Department of Transportation gave the announcement a light touch, humorously suggesting on social media the use of traffic cone Halloween costumes to mark the occasion. I-95 northbound...
The Review
Jack Posobiec comes to university; students take to Memorial Hall to protest
Late on a rainy Monday night, a group of university students rallied together in the dark to protest conservative activist Jack Posobiec’s presence at the university. The Oct. 3 protest was organized by College Democrats after Turning Point USA, another registered student organization (RSO), announced that conservative personality Candace Owens was coming to the university as a part of Turning Point’s Live Free Tour.
delawarepublic.org
DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus
A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
chestercounty.com
The Nixon Park Blue Heron: ‘Everybody knows his name’
Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square is more than a couple of nice ponds, a yearly trout rodeo, wandering paths and a splendid forest. It is also the home to the widely known and dearly loved Great Blue Heron, who appears to be the sentinel of the water. This...
Girl charged with making terroristic threats at Delaware elementary school
A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Delaware for making threats against a bilingual elementary school in the Newark area.
delawarepublic.org
'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
WDEL 1150AM
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh dies
Less than a month after retiring from Wilmington City Council for health reasons, WDEL News has learned Loretta Walsh has died. Walsh announced she was stepping down on September 28, 2022, and her last official day was October 6th. "It has been the honor of my life to serve the...
