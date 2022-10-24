ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluehens.com

Football Preview: Elon

NEWARK, Del. – The No. 12/11 University of Delaware football team heads back out on the road this weekend for another tough CAA matchup as the Blue Hens take on Elon on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Rhodes Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FloSports.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Cross Country Meet Preview: CAA Championship

Newark, Del.– The University of Delaware cross country team hosts the CAA Cross Country Championship on Friday at White Clay Creek State Park. Delaware is set to host the 2022 CAA Cross Country Championship for the first time since 2016. Delaware had the week off following their two races...
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

WilmU law school to start with 100 students, be accredited by 2025

Wilmington University’s School of Law expects to open in August 2023 with 100 students, 50 during the day and 50 at night. The school will not yet be accredited by the American Bar Association.  That usually takes about three years, said Dean Phillip Closius Thursday during the school’s first press conference. He expects it to be by March of 2025, ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wegmans opens in Delaware

Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
WILMINGTON, DE
outandaboutnow.com

The Kid From 31st Street

Above: In his day, Ed “Porky” Oliver drew some of the biggest galleries on the PGA Tour. Most people in Delaware know about the Ed “Porky” Oliver Golf Course in Wilmington. Not as many know the story of the legendary golfer for whom it is named.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

DelDOT announces I-95 Wilmington weekend closings

As major construction winds down on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed over the weekend. The Delaware Department of Transportation gave the announcement a light touch, humorously suggesting on social media the use of traffic cone Halloween costumes to mark the occasion. I-95 northbound...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Review

Jack Posobiec comes to university; students take to Memorial Hall to protest

Late on a rainy Monday night, a group of university students rallied together in the dark to protest conservative activist Jack Posobiec’s presence at the university. The Oct. 3 protest was organized by College Democrats after Turning Point USA, another registered student organization (RSO), announced that conservative personality Candace Owens was coming to the university as a part of Turning Point’s Live Free Tour.
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus

A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
DOVER, DE
WHYY

Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
DELAWARE STATE
chestercounty.com

The Nixon Park Blue Heron: ‘Everybody knows his name’

Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square is more than a couple of nice ponds, a yearly trout rodeo, wandering paths and a splendid forest. It is also the home to the widely known and dearly loved Great Blue Heron, who appears to be the sentinel of the water. This...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
delawarepublic.org

'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile

A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh dies

Less than a month after retiring from Wilmington City Council for health reasons, WDEL News has learned Loretta Walsh has died. Walsh announced she was stepping down on September 28, 2022, and her last official day was October 6th. "It has been the honor of my life to serve the...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy