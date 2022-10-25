ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival ride at Brazoria County Fair gets stuck upside-down with people inside

 3 days ago

What was intended to be a fun outing for many people turned frightening after a ride at a Brazoria County carnival malfunctioned on Thursday night.

The ride at the Brazoria County Fair, which was supposed to spin, became stuck leaving riders looking terrified while hanging upside-down for almost one minute.

Spectators at the fair said that the ride operators had to climb up a ladder and kick the pole to get the ride moving again.

Brad Deleon, a member of the fair association, said that a power surge caused the computer system on the ride to glitch and that they followed proper procedures to reset the ride.

There were no injuries reported among those who were stuck.

The fair went on for about a week starting on Friday, Oct. 14 and ending on Saturday, Oct. 22.

