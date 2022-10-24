Read full article on original website
EUR/CHF Still Has Some Upside Scope, According to Commerzbank: Up By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF is trading close to parity again. Economists at Commerzbank believe that the pair could extend its advance. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is trading close to parity...
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.1066% for the last session’s close. At 18:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.99. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.097% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 1.225% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.
Gold Bulls Seeking A Move To Key Daily Resistance: 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) has been up by 2.68% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Gold (GC) is $1,674.80. Gold is under pressure on Monday as it pulls back from the highs reached at the start of the day around $1,670, 0.5% higher than the current spot price of $1,650.The US dollar has firmed for its safe haven qualities but is teetering with key trendline support that is illustrated below, a break of which could help to boost the yellow metal.
USD/CNH Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.854% up from its 52-week low and 0.164% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
HANG SENG INDEX Slides By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,646.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.68% up from its 52-week low and 39.23% down from its 52-week high.
IBOVESPA Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.02% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,763.79. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.37% up from its 52-week low and 7.29% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Bilibili Stock Bearish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) fell by a staggering 31.28% in 21 sessions from $15.25 to $10.48 at 16:21 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. Bilibili’s last close...
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
Silver Futures Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 5.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Silver (SI) is $19.40. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 18747, 99.99% below its average volume of 16474980158.82. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.5448% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.20. Credit suisse: Usd/cnh: Q$ Forecast Range Increased to 7.10-7.55. Our Q4 USD/CNH range has been raised to 7.10-7.55. We anticipate negative sentiment to...
Palladium Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,974.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 20, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516557.76. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/JPY Could Climb To The 160 Level, According to BofA: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – How will USD/JPY perform in the future? Bank of America economists believe the pair may reach 160 levels. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $145.93. What is next for USD/JPY? Economists...
GBP/USD Reaches A New Multi-week High: 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The GBP/USD currency pair captures fresh bids in the European early session, and rises to its highest point since September 14th at the 1.1575-1.1580 area. FXStreet published a report on how investors welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister. The British pound continues to be supported by a decline in UK gilt yields. The US dollar-selling bias, which is still supportive of momentum, provides additional support to the GBP/USD pairing.
USD/CAD Sideways After Hitting A Three-week Low, Ahead Of BoC’s Decision: Down By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD creeps lower in the North American session as the greenback weakens due to the Federal Reserve’s slowing the pace of tightening, while unfavorable US economic data was headwinds for the US Dollar. Also, US companies reporting better-than-expected earnings keep a risk-on appetite. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3613, below its opening price, after hitting a high of 1.3734.
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 27 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,596.56. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.38% up from its 52-week low and 12.74% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,151.43. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.86% up from its 52-week low and 19.27% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:52 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Platinum (PL) is $951.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 7959, 99.99% below its average volume of 13018803759.54. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
AUD/USD Rally Ahead? – Up By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The AUD/USD pair has displayed topsy-turvy moves in a range of 0.6372-0.6400 in the Tokyo session. The asset is hovering around intraday’s high as the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped again below the 111.00 mark. According to FXStreet, meanwhile, risk impulse is mixed as S&P500...
CBOE Drops By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.69% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, CBOE (VIX) is $27.41. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.51% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $27.27 and 3.89% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $28.52.
