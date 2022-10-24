Read full article on original website
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,805.90. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.51% up from its 52-week low and 10.45%...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,729.66. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.58% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,041.40 and 0.93% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,584.10.
via.news
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.52% up from its 52-week low and 5.497% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
Bilibili Stock Bearish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) fell by a staggering 31.28% in 21 sessions from $15.25 to $10.48 at 16:21 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 2.06% to $10,968.71, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 5.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Silver (SI) is $19.40. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 18747, 99.99% below its average volume of 16474980158.82. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Slides By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,646.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.68% up from its 52-week low and 39.23% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 27 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,596.56. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.38% up from its 52-week low and 12.74% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.5448% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.20. Credit suisse: Usd/cnh: Q$ Forecast Range Increased to 7.10-7.55. Our Q4 USD/CNH range has been raised to 7.10-7.55. We anticipate negative sentiment to...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:52 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Platinum (PL) is $951.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 7959, 99.99% below its average volume of 13018803759.54. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,974.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 20, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516557.76. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CNH Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.854% up from its 52-week low and 0.164% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 10 sessions from $238.12 at 2022-10-14, to $309.06 at 14:57 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
IBOVESPA Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.09% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 27 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,552.36. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.19% up from its 52-week low and 6.64% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
EUR/CHF Still Has Some Upside Scope, According to Commerzbank: Up By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF is trading close to parity again. Economists at Commerzbank believe that the pair could extend its advance. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is trading close to parity...
via.news
Genworth Financial Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) rose by a staggering 29.58% in 21 sessions from $3.55 to $4.60 at 20:36 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 29.87% in 21 sessions from $3.18 at 2022-10-13, to $4.13 at 14:55 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Gold Bulls Seeking A Move To Key Daily Resistance: 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) has been up by 2.68% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Gold (GC) is $1,674.80. Gold is under pressure on Monday as it pulls back from the highs reached at the start of the day around $1,670, 0.5% higher than the current spot price of $1,650.The US dollar has firmed for its safe haven qualities but is teetering with key trendline support that is illustrated below, a break of which could help to boost the yellow metal.
via.news
Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Lumber (LBS) is $476.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23288549.31. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
