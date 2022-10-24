Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Get Ready To Scream Inside This Sioux Falls Car Wash For Charity
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year. But out of all the witches and vampires, there is nothing scarier than a dirty car. Luckily, Sioux Falls has plenty of car washes to choose from. Silverstar Car Wash is one car wash establishment that keeps your car clean....
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
How Sioux Falls ‘Sleep Out’ Is Raising Homelessness Awareness
Every January a statewide 24-hour homeless survey is done. The 2022 South Dakota statewide homeless count revealed that here in Sioux Falls, the number of homeless persons was 407. In South Dakota - in January!. If you knew that sleeping outside on the cold ground for one night could help...
Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…
If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Want Free Sioux Falls Coffee To Start Your Tuesday? Here’s How
Starting your day with coffee always seems to put an extra pep in your step. Someone offering you free coffee, however, feels like you won the lottery. Well Sioux Falls coffee drinkers, it's your lucky day!. Lloyd Cos. is here to start your Tuesday on the right foot. They are...
Foodie Alert: The Gruff Plates + Pours in Brandon Is Now Open
If there is one thing you learn quickly about the people of the Sioux Empire, we love the opportunity to check out a brand-new restaurant. And lucky for us, we have another new one that we can take for a test drive out in Brandon. The Gruff Plates + Pours...
Win 4 Tickets to Saliva at South Dakota’s Royal River Casino
Saliva is making their way to the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota for a November 12th, 2022 concert. Sign up below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the show!. Here's another special offer: Tickets in rows A & B are $60/ticket, and include 1 Meet 'N Greet Pass and 2 Free Drink Tickets.
Prairie Berry/Miner Brewing Taproom Closing in Sioux Falls
Beer and wine lovers in Sioux Falls are about to lose one of their taproom options. The Miner Brewing Company/Prairie Berry Winery taproom at the Western Mall is closing in November. The November 12 closing was officially announced on social media Monday (October 24) morning. Prairie Berry Winery got its...
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Vote Sioux Falls Canaries’ Adorable Peep Mascot Into Hall of Fame!
He's fuzzy, he's feathery, he's fun, and he spends a lot of time making kids and adults in the Sioux Empire smile along with his best buddy Cagey!. The Sioux Falls Canaries' mini-mascot Peep has been nominated for two Golden Reggy Awards, by the Mascot Hall of Fame. This voting...
Portion of Street to Close Temporarily Near Downtown Sioux Falls
A portion of one of the streets near what used to be considered 'the loop' in Sioux Falls is closing temporarily. Beginning Tuesday (October 25) the City of Sioux Falls South Spring Avenue will be closed south of 11th Street. The closure will allow First Rate Excavate to replace a...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Casey Donahew Returns to The District in Sioux Falls
Just announced, Casey Donahew is returning to The District in Sioux Falls. See this Red Dirt-Texas Country STAR on January 14, 2023. There will be a special presale for this event Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Use the Code: STOCKYARD. Tickets will be on sale...
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls
Traveling on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is going to be a bit more difficult for a while. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans for survey crews to begin work on I-29 at the 12th Street Bridge. Starting Tuesday (October 25) lane and ramp closures in the...
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day
Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Crowns 2022 People’s Choice Award Winner
The 2022 Sioux Falls SculptureWalk People's Choice Award winner was revealed on Thursday, and this year's title goes to Sturgis native Travis Sorenson for his sculpture named "Elk." If you have taken a tour of all the 68 different pieces of art that make up the 2022 downtown Sioux Falls...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster
Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins. During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot. The...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0