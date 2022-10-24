If you’re in the market for a side-by-side fridge, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS (available at Best Buy for $1,299.99) is one of the better values currently available. Not only does it feature steady temperatures and less of a warm spot in its middle than other side-by-sides, it manages this while using about a third of the electricity as other fridges. It also provides an expanse of fridge storage compared to other options, though its freezer is slightly smaller than average. It has a through-the-door dispenser, but nothing else that might inflate its price—and at its current price it’s a great value. The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS ranks right up there with the Samsung RS27T5200SR as one of the best side-by-sides we’ve ever tested.

1 DAY AGO