Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Did You Know You Can Legally Buy Unclaimed Mail Packages? Here's How
There could be several reasons why some of your Amazon and US Postal Service packages never make it to your doorstep. Sometimes they've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. When that happens and the packages go months without being claimed, they can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
techunwrapped.com
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
Appliance Owned by Nearly 50% of America Recalled, Refund Yours!
Widely praised for its efficiency and health benefits, this popular cooking device was invented way back in 1968 but didn't reach consumer-level commercialization until 2010 (John, Family Guide Central). Since then, it's been taking home cook's worlds by storm one recipe at a time. Common recipes for this appliance include: breaded chicken, potato wedges, pork chops, zucchini sticks, breakfast frittatas, and so much more. So, how can something capable of such deliciousness wreak such havoc?
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
momcollective.com
Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker
My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Keurig's New Coffee Maker Has Made Me A Believer
The Keurig K-Cafe Smart coffee maker has singlehandedly cut down my daily coffee shop trips.
ZDNet
I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered
There are moments in one's life when one's mood expresses a certain need. I don't know whether it was the fact that mercury had finally stopped being in retrograde -- or whether the full moon had finally done its worst -- but I really wanted to see something that would give my life a new meaning.
intheknow.com
Minimal makeup wearers will love these blendable eyeshadow sticks that come in a set of 6 for less than $25
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Wearing a little eyeshadow can add depth and...
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
Be Cautious About Who You Surround Yourself With
Your reactions aren’t yours. Your limitations are theirs. We’ve all heard that we’re the average of those we spend the most time with. “Successful” people say to surround yourself with positive people. And when we look at the kind of people miserable souls surround themselves with, the results speak for themselves.
The Apple TV 4K is just $99 on Amazon, its lowest pre-Black Friday price ever
Apple's 4K media streamer is $80 off. AppleApple's media streamer is 44% off right now on Amazon. The company's gear rarely goes on sale, so act fast!
Apple Changing iPhone Connectors Again – You’ll Need a New Charger
Apple is once again putting the "i" in infuriating by announcing yet another change to the way we use and charge their devices. The device in question this time is the iPhone. I think it's safe to say a lot of you are familiar with the iPhone. Do you remember when Apple took away the headphone jack? Do you remember when they made us all go out and find a "lightning charger"?
ZDNet
Apple iPadOS 16 has arrived for your iPad, here are all the new features
Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 for its tablet devices, with new features including the long-awaited Stage Manager. iPad owners should see the update available as iPadOS 16.1 but Apple rather confusingly has announced it as iOS 16 since this is its first release after Apple delayed the operating system update in order to make improvements to Stage Manager. So, this release is the first official version of iPadOS 16 and comes a week after Apple unveiled new M2 iPad Pros and the 2022 entry-level 10th Gen iPad.
How to free up storage in Gmail
If you recently created a Google account, congratulations. You have access to one of the best productivity platforms online and 15GB of free cloud storage to boot. That amount can quickly get limiting, especially since that space is shared by everything Google, including Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other apps. It's not always easy to pin down why you're nearly at the max of those 15GB. A lot of the time, it's Google Drive since your files are backed up in the cloud, even if you have one of the best Android phones in the market. It's also possible a good chunk of it is your email.
'Annoying' woman asks colleague very personal questions sparking debate online
What would you do if your coworker invaded your personal space?. The online post was published on October 24th and it details how a recent hire has been behaving 'abnormally' at the author's company.
America’s Test Kitchen Shared the Secret to Cleaning a Burnt Dutch Oven — and It’s Shockingly Simple
Once a professional chef (in the lifetime before kids), Stephanie Ganz has written for Bon Appetit, Eater, BUST, and Virginia Living and is a regular contributor to Richmond Magazine. She lives in Richmond, Virginia with her husband, two girls, and one excellent cat. Follow her online: @salganz (Instagram) and @onioncloute (Twitter).
reviewed.com
Roomy and regulated, this incredible side-by-side fridge breaks the mold
If you’re in the market for a side-by-side fridge, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS (available at Best Buy for $1,299.99) is one of the better values currently available. Not only does it feature steady temperatures and less of a warm spot in its middle than other side-by-sides, it manages this while using about a third of the electricity as other fridges. It also provides an expanse of fridge storage compared to other options, though its freezer is slightly smaller than average. It has a through-the-door dispenser, but nothing else that might inflate its price—and at its current price it’s a great value. The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS ranks right up there with the Samsung RS27T5200SR as one of the best side-by-sides we’ve ever tested.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0