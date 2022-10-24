ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key state legislature races favor Republicans, despite massive Democratic spending

By Jon Ward, Yahoo News
 3 days ago
State legislatures are often overlooked in the heat of campaign season, yet the laws crafted there have as much impact, if not more, on the average person’s everyday life than the ones passed by Congress.

But for many Americans, ignoring elections for state legislature elections is no longer an option. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer has them focused on state capitols, where abortion laws are now being decided.

State legislatures also have a significant role in certifying the results of an election in most states. Certifying election results have been largely devoid of drama in the past, but that changed in 2020, when Republicans in a few states tried to send fake electors to Congress through state legislators.

But while Democrats are still trying to mobilize their efforts around state legislatures, controlling them has been a leading GOP focus for over a decade. Republicans launched an effort to take power in state houses in the years leading up to the 2010 midterm elections, which in many cases allowed them to redraw congressional districts in their favor after that year’s Census.

And the GOP's long-term effort is still paying off. Republicans currently control 30 state legislatures to just 17 for Democrats, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. In addition, the GOP has control of 23 governorships in states where they also hold the legislature, which is referred to as a "trifecta." Democrats have just 14 trifectas.

It doesn’t appear that Democrats will improve these numbers all that much this year.

Democrats told Yahoo News a year ago that they plan to make an organized push to elect more members of their party to state legislatures. And two outside groups are spending around $80 million to do so this cycle.

But so far, there has been little payoff for Democrats. Only 10 chambers out of 99 across the country were deemed to be competitive several months ago by one analyst, and that number has likely shrunk, according to the latest ratings.

Furthermore, of the 10 competitive chambers, only 3 are Republican-controlled, and the other 7 are held by Democrats, meaning they are mostly playing defense.

Of the top five closest chambers, as ranked by CNalysis, four are currently held by Democrats and risk switching to Republican control. These four are the Maine House, the Minnesota House, the Alaska House and — somewhat shockingly — the Oregon Senate.

"Oregon is going to be interesting," CNalysis executive director Chaz Nuttycombe told Yahoo News. The race for Oregon governor is tilting toward Republican candidate Christine Drazan, and CNalysis even gives Republicans a 26% chance of taking the House, along with a 39% chance of either winning control of the state senate or gaining a tie in the upper chamber.

In other words, the prospect of Republicans gaining complete control of state government in deep-blue Oregon — where President Biden defeated former President Trump by 16 points in 2020 — is plausible, though still an uphill climb for the GOP.

For Democrats, their biggest opportunity to take a chamber from Republicans is in Michigan, where the state senate is up for grabs.

Here, Nuttycombe predicted that he thinks Democrats will fall short. They need to flip just three seats, but he thinks they won't win them all. CNalysis rates Democratic chances of taking the Michigan Senate at 39%.

When it comes to threats to democracy from election deniers, the biggest one likely resides in Arizona, where control of the legislature looks to be firmly in Republican hands already, and unlikely to change according to CNalysis.

In Arizona, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem are two of the most blatant and aggressive promoters of Trump's "big lie" that he was cheated in 2020.

It is likely that legal avenues to chicanery by those Republicans in Arizona, as well as other states, will be drastically limited if and when Congress passes a reform to the Electoral Count Act later this year.

The ECA reform package would clarify vagaries in the law that give bad actors room to meddle with election results, and would give federal courts the final word in disputes over voting totals.

But Democratic outside groups are also spending tens of millions of dollars with a focus on the Arizona Senate and Michigan Senate.

If Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins a second term, that would give Democrats a bulwark against any post-election chicanery in the state legislature.

In the Michigan Senate, six districts are ranked as tossups. There are eight races for the Maine House ranked as tossups by CNalysis. At least another 11 seats are competitive.

In the Minnesota House, there are 11 tossups, while another 6 seats look competitive.

CNalysis sees only three tossups in Alaska House elections. In the Oregon Senate, CNalysis rates four races as competitive.

If Republicans won the majority in the Maine House, that would deprive Democrats of full control of the legislature. Like Oregon, Maine is also one of the 14 states where Democrats currently have a trifecta: control of the House, Senate and governorship.

In Minnesota, if Republicans win the House, that would give them full control of the legislature, as long as they keep the Senate.

The biggest threat to a Republican trifecta may be in Oklahoma, where incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is facing a stiff challenge from Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister.

But Republicans may pick up a trifecta in Kansas, where Republicans already control the legislature and are trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, whom Politico ranked as the "most vulnerable incumbent on the ballot this year."

Over the summer, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a Republican attempt to allow the state Legislature to restrict abortion, giving Kelly's supporters hope. But she's still in a close race with Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

"There will be a bill in the Kansas Legislature, no doubt, to impose greater restrictions [on abortion]," Kelly told the New York Times recently. "If I'm in office, it can be vetoed. If my opponent is in office, it'll become law."

Related
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
