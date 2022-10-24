Read full article on original website
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
Seven Things to Know for Your Wednesday in West Alabama
1) October is Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) month in Alabama, the only state to make such a designation. Stillman College and Shelton State are each receiving a $25 dollar donation along with 12 other schools designated as HBCUs in the state from Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum. He told Alabama News Network the donation is small but the significance large and he hopes others will join him, "It is not a lot but I hope combined with what others give will help make a difference."
Man found shot on house porch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police detectives are following leads after a man was found with gunshot wounds on a house porch. The Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North and found the victim unresponsive. The police department is working to find out if...
Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program
A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Quincy T. Doss, 41, was sentenced Thursday in federal court. He had previously pleaded guilty to loan fraud related to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection […]
Retired Tuscaloosa County Man Traveling to Poland to Assist Ukrainian Refugees
A Tuscaloosa County man will fly to Romania this weekend before traveling to Cracau, Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country amid Russia's invasion. In an exclusive interview with the Thread, George Berry said he recently retired after spending 10 years in Tuscaloosa County's Public Works department and has been closely following developments in Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.
Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
West Alabama residents prepared for storms
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – West Alabama braced for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. An EF-2 tornado devastated the Sawyerville community of Hale County in February, destroying 20 homes and claiming one life. Bread of Life Church Pastor Mercy Pickens is glad there were no tornado threats this time around. The entire church was destroyed […]
West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan
The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
Alabaster community honors 8-year-old who died in car accident
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabaster community wrapped their arms around the loved ones of Chayse Jones, an 8-year-old boy who died Sunday after his family was involved in a car accident. Chayse’s parents, Reginald & Valencia Jones, were heartbroken but held together by the love of the community. “Kindness...
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Oct. 25. Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early; all after school activities cancelled. Bessemer Academy: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Bessemer City...
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Band of armed robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham; more than 30 robbed in October
A band of armed gunmen is targeting Hispanic victims for robbery throughout Birmingham. More than 30 Hispanic victims have been targeted in October, with at least six people robbed in five different incidents Wednesday in less than four hours. “It’s extremely alarming because we know this group is not going...
Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week
Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
