The most misspelled word in Alabama
In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Yardbarker
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Green Wave Drowns Out Hale County Senior Night
The Gordo Green Wave and Hale County Wildcats met for a high school edition of Thursday night football in a game that had the potential to guarantee the Wildcats a spot in the playoffs. The game was close for about four minutes, but for the most part, Gordo did nothing but show why they're a legitimate contender for the 3A state championship.
Eater
Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following
Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama Statewide Poll For High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s Alabama high school football poll. Team (first-place); W-L; Pts. Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-4) 16, Dothan (6-3) 11, Foley (6-3) 10, Baker (4-5) 2, Mary Montgomery (6-4) 1.
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Alabama A&M, Alabama State each receive $500,000 for historic preservation
As part of Wednesday’s kickoff events for the 81st annual Magic City Classic, U.S. Rep Terri Sewell presented Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University with $500,000 checks to preserve historic structures on their campuses. [Read more about the 2022 Magic City Classic]. The funding is part of an...
TCS Looks to Hire ‘The Best’ Coaches at Bryant and Central High School
The Tuscaloosa City Schools announced Thursday morning the district is looking to make hire rockstar football coaches at both Central and Bryant High School. The announcement came following the resignation of Central High's coach, Rodney Bivens, which was reported Monday. The school district also announced Eldrick Hill, Paul W. Bryant's head coach since 2014, is no longer in the role.
WSFA
Oak Mountain HS parts ways with head football coach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn says the school parted ways with Head Football Coach Tyler Crane on Oct. 24. Gunn says the school wanted to go in a different direction and “appreciated coach Crane.”. The head coaching position will be posted soon, and...
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
Thursday Cup of Joe: In-depth breakdown of Alabama's remaining 2023 targets on defense
There is a lot to break down when it comes to Alabama's 2023 recruiting efforts on defense. There are over a dozen targets remaining for the Tide, including a few new names that have emerged. BamaInsider shares the latest on each target that Nick Saban's staff is after.
