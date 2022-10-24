ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

The most misspelled word in Alabama

In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Green Wave Drowns Out Hale County Senior Night

The Gordo Green Wave and Hale County Wildcats met for a high school edition of Thursday night football in a game that had the potential to guarantee the Wildcats a spot in the playoffs. The game was close for about four minutes, but for the most part, Gordo did nothing but show why they're a legitimate contender for the 3A state championship.
HALE COUNTY, AL
Eater

Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following

Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
EVERGREEN, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

TCS Looks to Hire ‘The Best’ Coaches at Bryant and Central High School

The Tuscaloosa City Schools announced Thursday morning the district is looking to make hire rockstar football coaches at both Central and Bryant High School. The announcement came following the resignation of Central High's coach, Rodney Bivens, which was reported Monday. The school district also announced Eldrick Hill, Paul W. Bryant's head coach since 2014, is no longer in the role.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Oak Mountain HS parts ways with head football coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn says the school parted ways with Head Football Coach Tyler Crane on Oct. 24. Gunn says the school wanted to go in a different direction and “appreciated coach Crane.”. The head coaching position will be posted soon, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

