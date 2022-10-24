FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan speak out on deadly Gulfport shooting investigation, call for chief’s termination

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDSU
Funeral held for Gulfport teen shot by police
GULFPORT, Miss. — Loved ones and supporters in Mississippi are coming together to remember the life of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer. Jaheim McMillan died days after he was taken off life support following the Oct. 6 shooting. Police say McMillan was...
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport mayor defends chief of police, handling of investigation surrounding officer-involved shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has now added his voice to the discourse surrounding an officer-involved shooting that left one teenager dead. Hewes took to social media on Tuesday, posting a video statement in which he defends the Chief Adam Cooper and the investigation taking place surrounding the shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan.
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
WLOX
Jackson County District 4 finding success in trash for fines program
Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. Increasing clouds and breezy Friday; potentially stormy Saturday. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert...
Woman found guilty in death of Carl the Rooster
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of the unofficial mascot of Ocean Springs, Carl the Rooster. The Sun Herald reported Judge Calvin Taylor decided the guilty verdict for Kendra Shaffer after the trial on Wednesday, October 26. Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date. […]
WLOX
Harrison County leaders celebrate opening of North Park Estates
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. “Where you live does make a difference,” said Gulfport councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines....
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Police searching for man in statutory rape case
Pascagoula Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a statutory rape case. Police asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Travis Rasco. They said the man, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, drives a 2007 black 2-door Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of JGK0375. Police...
Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
The funeral for the 15-year-old comes amid calls for the Gulfport, Mississippi, cop who shot him in the head to be held accountable. The post Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
WLOX
WATCH: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan call for officer’s arrest, police chief’s termination
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, representatives from a number of national civil rights organizations gathered in front of the Gulfport Police Department to speak out about the officer involved shooting that left 15-year-old Jaheim McMillian dead. The advocates holding Monday’s news conference say they have video from a nearby...
WLOX
Carl the Rooster killer found guilty, attorney insists she didn’t do it
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of animal cruelty on Wednesday, but her attorney maintains she is innocent. “My client did not kill Carl,” attorney Thomas Alanzo said following the ruling. “My client is a mother of...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Suspect Arrested for Arson & Assault on Officers
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mark Theodore Gaston in northern Harrison County on one felony count of Arson, two felony counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The misdemeanor charge was from interference of a business last Wednesday.
thegazebogazette.com
Gulfport Suspect Arrested for Aggravated Assault
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edna Charlene Rivers from Gulfport, Miss. on one count of Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male having been shot that had been brought to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport by personal vehicle.
Mississippi man faces federal charges after threatening mail carrier with gun
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened a US postal carrier with a gun. WXXV News 25 in Gulport reports that Rusty S. Holloway of Gulfport has been charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a postal employee. On Oct. 20, 2022, Holloway...
WLOX
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future is uncertain for one of Biloxi’s oldest homes with a beach view. Neighbors of the property in Edgewater Estates want something done about the house that’s suffered years of neglect while the owner is hopeful the historic home will be saved. The...
wxxv25.com
Fire service battles two fires overnight in Harrison County
Harrison County firefighters battled two house fires overnight, but there were no injuries. The first happened around 11 last night, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol discovered a home on fire on Bethel Road in North Harrison County. When firefighters responded, they found no one in the house. The home was a complete loss.
WALA-TV FOX10
Over prosecutor’s objection, judge grants bail to woman accused in fatal Prichard church shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over prosecution objections, a judge on Monday set bail for a woman accused of shooting into a Prichard church and killing a woman in December. Kaillyn Christine Harris, 27, of Mobile, has been held without bail after a judge revoked her probation on an insurance fraud conviction before the fatal shooting. With that case now resolved, defense attorney Ryan Gunn argued she was entitled a bond. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh disagreed.
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
WLOX
Two people escape burning home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport. Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control. Gulfport Fire...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
Comments / 2