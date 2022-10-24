FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan speak out on deadly Gulfport shooting investigation, call for chief’s termination

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]

FORREST COUNTY, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO