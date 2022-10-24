It's been a frustrating week for fans of the San Francisco 49ers. We opened up the mailbag to peek inside the minds of some. What we found were a lot of questions, and quite a bit of venom, mostly pointed toward Kyle Shanahan. At the time of this writing, I count 32 posts calling for his firing, several taking shots at Jimmy Garoppolo, and even a couple of fans calling for the firing of DeMeco Ryans.

2 DAYS AGO