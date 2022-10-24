ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?

You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans

There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit. This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help...
Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story

You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster

Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins. During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot. The...
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

