Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa
No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
How Sioux Falls ‘Sleep Out’ Is Raising Homelessness Awareness
Every January a statewide 24-hour homeless survey is done. The 2022 South Dakota statewide homeless count revealed that here in Sioux Falls, the number of homeless persons was 407. In South Dakota - in January!. If you knew that sleeping outside on the cold ground for one night could help...
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls
The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, we visited with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang. Here is the...
Foodie Alert: The Gruff Plates + Pours in Brandon Is Now Open
If there is one thing you learn quickly about the people of the Sioux Empire, we love the opportunity to check out a brand-new restaurant. And lucky for us, we have another new one that we can take for a test drive out in Brandon. The Gruff Plates + Pours...
Want Free Sioux Falls Coffee To Start Your Tuesday? Here’s How
Starting your day with coffee always seems to put an extra pep in your step. Someone offering you free coffee, however, feels like you won the lottery. Well Sioux Falls coffee drinkers, it's your lucky day!. Lloyd Cos. is here to start your Tuesday on the right foot. They are...
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Vote Sioux Falls Canaries’ Adorable Peep Mascot Into Hall of Fame!
He's fuzzy, he's feathery, he's fun, and he spends a lot of time making kids and adults in the Sioux Empire smile along with his best buddy Cagey!. The Sioux Falls Canaries' mini-mascot Peep has been nominated for two Golden Reggy Awards, by the Mascot Hall of Fame. This voting...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans
There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit. This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help...
Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story
You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster
Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins. During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot. The...
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
