Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Hated Former WWE Star’s Name
In the world of professional wrestling a good name can go a long way, but there’s no denying that the wrong name can also hold a wrestler back at times. Al Snow made frequent appearances on WWE programming during the Attitude Era, and he seemed to be a fan favorite. However, Vince McMahon was not a fan of Al Snow’s name according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.
wrestlinginc.com
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
LIV Golf: Caddies may not be too excited about the change the Saudi-backed series made for its team championship
The first LIV Golf Series season comes to a close this week in Miami, Florida, at the circuit’s team championship. Trump National Doral will host and the Saudi-backed league has announced another change to the format. Earlier this year, Greg Norman posted to social media that LIV would allow...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing
The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, but asks: 'How much is the takedown worth?'
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, and he wonders about the significance of Yan’s takedowns in the wake of the close outcome. Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) lost a controversial split decision to O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this...
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Explains Decision To Sign With WWE Over AEW
To the delight of many WWE fans, Karrion Kross made his return to the company several weeks back, returning to his "NXT" gimmick as the mysterious character with his wife Scarlett by his side. Kross was let go by WWE in November 2021, a move that puzzled many but gave him a fresh start after a disappointing and bizarre main roster call-up. Like several others who were released, the former "NXT" Champion could've entertained the idea of heading to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, but detailed why he ultimately chose not to during an interview with Mirror Sport.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
Comments / 2