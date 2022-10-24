Read full article on original website
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
Hollywood sign makeover completed ahead of 100th anniversary
Los Angeles’ most famous celebrity is ready to debut its new makeover after finishing a month-long renovation on Wednesday. The Hollywood sign is gleaming brightly atop the Hollywood Hills after 400 gallons of new paint were used to spruce up the L.A. icon. A crew of local painters scaled steep, rocky terrain to reach the […]
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
coloradoboulevard.net
Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
Hyperallergic
Behind the Fight to Save North Hollywood’s Last Indie Cinema
North Hollywood’s last independent cinema may soon be demolished and replaced by luxury apartments, but Los Angeles filmmakers refuse to let it go without a fight. Laemmle NoHo 7 is one of many San Fernando Valley movie theaters fallen on hard times since the onset of COVID-19. Part of a family-owned chain, the Laemmle is the only remaining arthouse cinema in the NoHo Arts District that hosts film festivals, limited releases, and panels, among other events. In mid-September, City Planning Department records revealed that North Carolina-based developer Grubb Properties would build a seven-story apartment complex in its place, shocking locals who were unaware that NoHo 7 would close.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
Eater
Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge
Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
KTLA.com
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
Check out LA's only electric fire truck, and the first one in North America
The electric fire truck only takes 30 to 45 minutes to charge.
Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Hate in LA
Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.
Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase
A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
foxla.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy with $15K tuition abruptly closes: reports
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after his controversial comments, and now, students at his private Christian academy in Simi Valley are feeling the impact and are reportedly left scrambling to find a new school, according to multiple reports.
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
Great White Shark Photobombs California Surfer During Competition
See the 'rare' photo here.
