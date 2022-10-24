ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLA

Hollywood sign makeover completed ahead of 100th anniversary

Los Angeles’ most famous celebrity is ready to debut its new makeover after finishing a month-long renovation on Wednesday. The Hollywood sign is gleaming brightly atop the Hollywood Hills after 400 gallons of new paint were used to spruce up the L.A. icon. A crew of local painters scaled steep, rocky terrain to reach the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America

It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
PASADENA, CA
Hyperallergic

Behind the Fight to Save North Hollywood’s Last Indie Cinema

North Hollywood’s last independent cinema may soon be demolished and replaced by luxury apartments, but Los Angeles filmmakers refuse to let it go without a fight. Laemmle NoHo 7 is one of many San Fernando Valley movie theaters fallen on hard times since the onset of COVID-19. Part of a family-owned chain, the Laemmle is the only remaining arthouse cinema in the NoHo Arts District that hosts film festivals, limited releases, and panels, among other events. In mid-September, City Planning Department records revealed that North Carolina-based developer Grubb Properties would build a seven-story apartment complex in its place, shocking locals who were unaware that NoHo 7 would close.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge

Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KFI AM 640

Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Hate in LA

Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KGET

Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase

A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy with $15K tuition abruptly closes: reports

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after his controversial comments, and now, students at his private Christian academy in Simi Valley are feeling the impact and are reportedly left scrambling to find a new school, according to multiple reports.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
People

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

