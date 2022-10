North Hollywood’s last independent cinema may soon be demolished and replaced by luxury apartments, but Los Angeles filmmakers refuse to let it go without a fight. Laemmle NoHo 7 is one of many San Fernando Valley movie theaters fallen on hard times since the onset of COVID-19. Part of a family-owned chain, the Laemmle is the only remaining arthouse cinema in the NoHo Arts District that hosts film festivals, limited releases, and panels, among other events. In mid-September, City Planning Department records revealed that North Carolina-based developer Grubb Properties would build a seven-story apartment complex in its place, shocking locals who were unaware that NoHo 7 would close.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO