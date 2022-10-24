ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Prison or probation: Sentencing for ex-Chiefs assistant for DWI crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled for sentencing Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AG candidate Kobach: Student loan forgiveness unconstitutional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, Kris Kobach believes that the student loan forgiveness program promulgated by the Biden Administration is unconstitutional. "Only the legislative branch can appropriate funds, can tax and spend money," Kobach said Thursday. "Joe Biden, by executive decree, has simply declared that...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas man accused of meth possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
ATCHISON, KS
🎥 Trump issues statement on the race for Kansas governor

TOPEKA —Just over two weeks before the general election, Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for Kansas governor and three-term attorney general, shared a video from President Trump to Kansans. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is the only Democratic governor running for reelection in a state carried by former President Donald...
KANSAS STATE
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
