Police learn how 2 South American researchers died in KC fire
KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab have determined who was responsible for the double homicide that occurred on or about October 1, in an apartment fire near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, according to Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Kansas...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
Prison or probation: Sentencing for ex-Chiefs assistant for DWI crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled for sentencing Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
Kan. GOP seize on false report about drag show to attack Governor
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.
US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse found in Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country’s most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Center...
St. Joseph school officials check security measures in wake of deadly St. Louis shooting
An armed graduate of a St. Louis high school killed one student and a teacher Monday morning before police shot and killed him. Seven other students were shot and wounded at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A deadly shooting so close to home worries any school administrator. And...
KC man pleads guilty to $4M meth conspiracy linked to murders
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man pleaded guilty in federal court Oct. 21, to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area, according to the United State's Attorney's office. Gerald Lee...
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
AG candidate Kobach: Student loan forgiveness unconstitutional
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, Kris Kobach believes that the student loan forgiveness program promulgated by the Biden Administration is unconstitutional. "Only the legislative branch can appropriate funds, can tax and spend money," Kobach said Thursday. "Joe Biden, by executive decree, has simply declared that...
Kansas man accused of meth possession
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler, who oversaw a period of rapid expansion in the 1970s and whose name adorns the city's downtown airport, has died at age 96. Current Mayor Quinton Lucas praised Wheeler in a statement as a “statesman that all Kansas...
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
Kansas man accused of slashing tires on law enforcement vehicles
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism involving police vehicles in Geary County. During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets, according to a media release.
🎥 Trump issues statement on the race for Kansas governor
TOPEKA —Just over two weeks before the general election, Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for Kansas governor and three-term attorney general, shared a video from President Trump to Kansans. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is the only Democratic governor running for reelection in a state carried by former President Donald...
Missouri begins no-excuse early voting under new ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters for the first time Tuesday began casting ballots before Election Day without having to provide a reason why they couldn't wait to vote in-person at their assigned polling places. The two-week early voting period is part of a new law that also...
Pyle sees path to win as conservative, independent in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle is running as an Independent for governor, even though he has run and won his Senate seat as a Republican. He believes that an independent run from the right gives him the best chance to win. "I would just point to...
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
