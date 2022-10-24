EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content, Alexander Rodnyansky’s AR Content and The Atlantic have secured rights to journalist Peter Pomerantsev’s article for The Atlantic ‘We Can Only Be Enemies’ and will adapt it for film. Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, the Ukrainian director of well-received Cannes festival drama The Tribe, is attached to pen and direct the war crime drama adaptation. Published in May 2022, Peter Pomerantsev’s article for The Atlantic follows a Ukrainian family whose house is shelled at the onset of the war. Unable to reach Kyiv, they return to their village. Taking refuge in their bomb shelter, they have no choice but to cohabitate with the Russian soldiers responsible for the bombardment. Nick...

