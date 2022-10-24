Read full article on original website
Related
kiss951.com
Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew
When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
power98fm.com
Cities In North Carolina And South Carolina Rank Among Most Affordable In U.S.
We keep hearing about how high the cost of living is these days, and it certainly feels that way in Charlotte. While that’s true in many parts of the country, there are some places in the U.S. where it’s more affordable to live than others and the Wall Street Journal has found them for us.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
power98fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
power98fm.com
North Carolina State Fair One Of The Top 10 In The Country
Fall means fair season, especially in the south. And with the NC State Fair just wrapping up I thought it was interesting that it was named one of the Top 10 fairs in the country. This is according to a list by Vacations Made Easy. There are several staples you know you’re going to get at any and every fair. Free live music, some form of competitions, carnival rides, and deep-fried and other crazy food concoctions. The one food item that always stands out in my memory is the Krispy Kreme Burger.
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina’s Whitewater Falls Voted As One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
From the mystical Appalachian Trail which runs through the east, to the natural phenomenon that is Mississippi’s Petrified Forest, and the esteemed Grand Canyon, the U.S. has volumes to offer when it comes to exploring natural sites and landmarks. Aqua Expeditions polled 3,113 Americans on which local natural landmarks...
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
power98fm.com
Who Has the Best Curry in North Carolina?
Are you a curry lover? There are so many ranges of places you can get curry from. There is Japanese, Indian, Jamaican, and Thai curry available for you to enjoy. Personally, I do not believe I have even had curry before. I have been told it has a bit of spice to it, so it sounds right up my alley for sure. For the different cultures that curry lives in, curry can be like their little piece of home and tradition.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
We have had a lot of Carolina food places make it to TV lately. Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” This is all according to CBS17. The Emerald Isle restaurant...
This list is scary: What are the best places to celebrate Halloween in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We don’t mean to scare you, but neither Greensboro nor Winston-Salem is considered a very good place to celebrate Halloween. What’s really horrific is that the best places in the country for Halloween are considered to be New York, San Francisco, Miami and Los Angeles, where you don’t need a circled […]
8 North Carolina haunted houses to check out
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has its share of haunted history and folklore, like fairies in the North Carolina mountains or the haunted remnants of a city beneath the surface of a lake. That's why it's the perfect place for chilling Halloween thrills this year!. If you love getting...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
roaringbengals.com
Urban legends of North Carolina
Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
WCNC
Weather IQ: Strongest Hurricanes in North Carolina History
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the 1800s North Carolina has taken dozens of direct hits from hurricanes. Some of the storms have brought wind speeds as high as 150 mph. We reached out to Corey Davis, N.C. State University's Assistant State Climatologist, to go back through over 150 years of data to find the strongest documented storms to date.
High voter turnout in North Carolina and an edge for Ted Budd likely, Marist Poll predicts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average registered voter in North Carolina says they definitely are going to vote in this election, that they will vote for Republican Ted Budd in the race for the U.S. Senate and that they have a strong belief that this election will be fair and square. These are the findings […]
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
Historic NC building sharing ghost with world in Netflix paranormal show
MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Madison Dry Goods is sharing its ghosts with the world in a new Netflix paranormal show. “I guess we are one of the most haunted places in America now,” owner Richard Miller said. “I think the exposure is…great for Madison, and I think it’s great for us as well.” Over the […]
Comments / 3